Mortal Kombat: 10 Fatalities We Want To See In The New Movie

Finish him! If you are a Mortal Kombat acolyte like myself, then you have to be excited for the new Mortal Kombat movie on HBO Max coming out on April 23rd. But what about the gore? I mean, that’s what we all want to know, right? How gory will the Mortal Kombat fatalities be? We already know that fatalities will be in the movie, and that they will be “game accurate”. But what fatalities will we actually see?
Well, your guess is as good as mine, but I have a few fatalities that I would love to see in live-action. And this is actually pretty interesting, since the video game series originally started out with having real actors performing all the moves. This only changed with Mortal Kombat 4, where the series made the transition to animation. Now, given the Mortal Kombat cast that we currently have, I’ve thought deeply about which fatalities I would love to see, and here are 10 that I think would be really great in the film. Flawless victory.
Jax’s Arm Rip Fatality (Mortal Kombat 2)
Jax is one of my favorite Mortal Kombat characters, and we get to see Jax be the first victim in the brutal trailer as he gets his arms destroyed by Sub-Zero. This is actually kind of ironic though, since one of Jax’s first fatalities was a double arm rip of his own.
Debuting in Mortal Kombat II, this fatality had Jax gleefully ripping his opponent’s arms off and then letting his victims bleed to death while he flexed. I want this fatality in the movie because I would love to see him perform it on Sub-Zero as a form of revenge. Because hey, I like poetic justice.
Sonya Blade’s Split You In Half Fatality (Mortal Kombat 4)
Sonya Blade is one of the OG’s of the franchise, so I’m happy to see her have a major role in the movie. But Sonya’s early fatalities were kind of sexualized. Her main fatality was a sort of kiss of death, where she blew a kiss that engulfed her opponents in flames. Lame.
But Mortal Kombat 4 is when we really saw a truly satisfying fatality from Sonya. In it, she lifted her opponent up in the air, and then did a split that would tear them in half. Besides being creative, it also reminds me of how she killed Kano in the original Mortal Kombat movie, using her legs to snap his neck. Could she possibly tear Kano in half in this new movie? Only time will tell.
Sub-Zero’s Spinal Cord Fatality (Mortal Kombat 1)
The fatality that helped create the ESRB, Sub-Zero’s spine rip fatality is probably the most iconic coup de grace in the entire series. If you’ve played Mortal Kombat, then you know what I’m talking about. Appearing in the first game, Sub-Zero would rip off the opponent’s head AND rip out their spinal cord, too. Ouch.
I would love to see Sub-Zero perform this fatality on Scorpion, and it might even happen in the first 13 minutes of the movie. Who’s to say? But with Sub-Zero and Scorpion having a bitter rivalry in this film, Scorpion could be on the receiving end of a spine rip.
Liu Kang’s Dragon Fatality (Mortal Kombat 2)
We’ve actually kind of already seen Liu Kang’s ability to turn into a dragon in the trailer, or at least, his ability to create a fire dragon. But you know what? Screw all that. I want to see Liu Kang legit transform into a dragon and take a big ‘ol bite out of one of his adversaries.
This would be really cool since I don’t know how ridiculous this movie is going to be, and Mortal Kombat needs to be ridiculous. A good way to do this is to have Liu Kang transform into a literal dragon and bite somebody in half. The fans would love this!
Mileena’s Sai To The Foot Then Rip You Apart Fatality (Mortal Kombat 9)
Mileena is known for two things: Her sharp teeth, and her sais. And while we’re not entirely sure if Mileena will have her sharp teeth in the movie, we do know that she’ll definitely have her sais. And if she has those, then I’d love to see her pull off her fatality in Mortal Kombat 9, which is also just known as Mortal Kombat (2011).
In the fatality, she pins her opponent to the ground with her sais and then rips them up from the legs. I want to see her use her sais in dynamic ways, and what better way to do that than to have her pin somebody to the floor by their feet with them? Awesome.
Scorpion’s Noose To Hell Fatality (Mortal Kombat 9)
Yes, I could have chosen the classic skull fatality where he lights his opponents on fire, but that was in the first movie. And as much as I love the first flick, I want something a lot more disturbing in this one.
That’s why the noose to hell fatality would be perfect. In it, Scorpion creates a portal to hell, and then kicks his opponent through it, only to throw his spear and have them reappear above with the rope around their neck. This would be cool to show that the Scorpion in this film is a man who lives between realms. Bring it on.
Kabal Hook Blades To… Everything Fatality (Mortal Kombat 11)
I’m so happy that Kabal is in this movie, which is weird, too, since very few characters outside of the first two Mortal Kombat games are featured in the film. Kabal, who debuted in Mortal Kombat 3, is an exception.
So, being in the film, I want to see him use his hook blades to their full extent. That’s why there’s no better fatality than the one in Mortal Kombat 11 where Kabal destroys his foes by cutting them up in every way possible. This would be one of the most disgusting fatalities to see in live-action, which is why I want to see it!
Kung Lao Hat Slice Down The Middle Fatality (Mortal Kombat 2)
Kung Lao has a razor sharp hat. So, of course I want to see him slice some fool in half throughout the course of the movie.
This is such a simple, but disgusting fatality. I want to see him just cutting fools left and right if there happen to be any foot soldiers that need disposing of, but quick!
An Environment Fatality
Ever since MK1, there have been environment fatalities. The first game had the pit, the second game had an acid river, and so on and so forth.
That’s why I want to see at least one fatality performed using the environment. The first movie had Shang Tsung landing in the pit, which was cool, but I want to see even more gore. Perhaps an environment fatality can be performed on the new Shang Tsung? That’d be pretty cool.
A Babality
Lastly, remember how I said that the new movie needs to be ridiculous? Well, there’s nothing more ridiculous than an opponent being transformed into a baby at the end of a heated battle.
I highly doubt there will be any babalities or friendships in this new movie, but if the people behind the film really want to see people lose their minds, then look no further than including at least one babality.
And that’s what I came up with. But which of these would you most like to see in the new movie? Sound off in the poll below!