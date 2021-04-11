Mortal Kombat: 10 Fatalities We Want To See In The New Movie

Jax’s Arm Rip Fatality (Mortal Kombat 2)

Jax is one of my favorite Mortal Kombat characters, and we get to see Jax be the first victim in the brutal trailer as he gets his arms destroyed by Sub-Zero. This is actually kind of ironic though, since one of Jax’s first fatalities was a double arm rip of his own.

Debuting in Mortal Kombat II, this fatality had Jax gleefully ripping his opponent’s arms off and then letting his victims bleed to death while he flexed. I want this fatality in the movie because I would love to see him perform it on Sub-Zero as a form of revenge. Because hey, I like poetic justice.