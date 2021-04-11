How Zack Snyder's Justice League Almost Ended Up With One Of Joss Whedon's Lines And How It Was Caught

Apparently, since much of the same team worked on Joss Whedon’s cut and Snyder’s, there was a bit of overlap on the sound side of things. It would have been an incredible amount of work for the sound team to throw away everything they worked on in Whedon’s version, so some sound layers were used, but often altered. That’s how “You smell good” almost made it in the film, but Snyder’s wife and producer, Debbie Snyder, caught the line, and it was changed to what Lois was supposed to say, which was “You spoke.” In both films, Cavill replies with “Did I not before?”