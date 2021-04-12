After Zack Snyder's Justice League Success, Fans Are Really Pumped For More From Ben Affleck's Batman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, which is constantly keeping the moviegoing public on their collective toes. The streaming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League essentially broke the internet, as the titular director's original vision was finally revealed to the general public. But since the movie was part of a five-film story, fans are holding out hope that Warner Bros. will move forward with previously cancelled projects like Ben Affleck's Batman movie. And those fans are making their excitement about Batfleck known on social media.
The critical and box office failure of Justice League's 2017 theatrical cut sent shockwaves through the DCEU, and inspired Warner Bros. to seriously shake up its plans. Two sequels were cancelled, as well as various solo flicks. Ben Affleck was originally going to direct and star in a Batman project, before dropping out from the role altogether. And now that the Snyder Cut showed off more of Affleck's take on the Dark Knight, fans are calling for the studio to #MakeTheBatfleckMovie. Check it out below.
Fans are definitely hoping to see Ben Affleck finally get his Batman movie in the DCEU. But as one posted on Twitter, they're only down if it something that the actor is genuinely interested in. After all, he originally stepped down from the project because he wasn't satisfied with the story.
While not much is known about what Ben Affleck's Batman movie was going to be like, there have been various interviews over the years. Some fans are using previous quotes to hype up the #MakeTheBatfleckMovie movement, and hopefully keep the hashtag trending for as long as possible. Because while Robert Pattinson will soon debut in The Batman, fans still want to see Affleck's version get his own movie in the main DCEU timeline.
Prior to the Snyder Cut, it definitely seemed like Ben Affleck had hung up his cowl and cape for good. But then he suited back up for the limited Zack Snyder's Justice League reshoots. What's more, Affleck is signed on to reprise his role in Ezra Miller's upcoming Flash movie. So perhaps a Batfleck movie isn't completely out of the question.
Given Ben Affleck's pedigree as an Oscar-winning filmmaker, he seems like a great choice to tackle the difficult, iconic life of Batman for the big screen. His tenure as the character ended too soon, and fans want to actually spend a solo movie with the character in Gotham City. One #MakeTheBatfleckMovie tweet showed how much research Affleck has done on the character, and fantasized about what a solo flick could possibly entail.
Playing Batman is a tricky thing. Gotham's protector is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, and there have already been a number of film adaptations over the years. Batman's shoes are big ones to fill, but Ben Affleck managed to bring a hulking physicality to the character that audiences connected with. And for some DC fans, seeing Affleck in the role is what allowed them to connect with the actor-writer-producer for the first time. In their words,
Since Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max, there have been numerous questions and fan campaigns for future installments. While the studio has shut down talks about Snyder working on another two sequels, perhaps Ben Affleck's solo movie is a more realistic goal. He certainly seems like he's warming back up to Bruce Wayne, so hopefully Affleck's time in The Flash movie convinces him to hunker down and make the Batman movie happen. Only time will tell.
