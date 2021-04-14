Zack Snyder Throws Shade At Justice League Controversy While Praising Army Of The Dead As His Director’s Cut

My experience working with Netflix has been amazing. My team there has been nothing but supportive and incredibly collaborative. This was probably one of my, if not my, most sort of satisfying experiences I've had making a movie, and just really everything about it was fun. And from the cast and the crew and Netflix themselves, everyone's been incredibly supportive and just joy to work with. And so, yeah, this is the movie. There's no other cut of the movie. I didn't have to fight them. It was incredibly… it was the opposite. This is the director's cut, if you will. You don't have to see a bastardized version. You get to just see the awesome version.