Scream 5 Is Going To Crazy Lengths While Avoiding Spoilers

Ghostface in Scream

It's been a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now. And in addition to original takes like Jordan Peele's work, we've also seen the return of beloved franchises like Halloween. There's a fifth Scream movie coming down the line, and the slasher already finished principal photography. It turns out that the filmmakers and producers are going to great lengths to battle spoilers, including multiple scripts and edits.

Spoilers are a constant threat to major blockbusters, especially comic book movies. But given the iconography of Scream, there are similar concerns about the upcoming fifth movie. The project is directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and it turns out that in addition to giving the cast different versions of the script, there's even alternate cuts of the movie being edited to help guard its secrets.

This update comes to us from Bloody Disgusting, with reps from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett confirming to the outlet that multiple edits are being utilized for Scream 5. As such, it appears that even members of the cast and crew might not be privy to the movie's actual ending. Indeed, it seems like almost no one knows the true identity of Ghostface in the highly anticipated slasher.

I previously had the chance to speak with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, as well as the cast of the new Scream while they were still on location. During this chat it was confirmed that actors were given alternate versions of the script to keep even them unaware of who the killer would be. But going so far as to making alternate edits of the movie shows even more commitment to protecting Ghostface's reveal.

The ultra-secretive nature of Scream is just one of the many reasons why fans are excited to see the mysterious slasher next year. The fifth movie marks the first installment since the death of franchise creator Wes Craven, so the pressure is on. Luckily, the original trio of heroes (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette) are returning to reprise their roles, to the delight of the fans. In addition to the OG's, Marley Shelton will be returning as Judy Hicks from Scream 4.

The story of the new Scream hasn't been revealed yet, but it will be set in the iconic location of Woodsboro. There's a killer cast of newcomers joining the returning characters, full of familiar faces. But we'll just have to wait and see how many survive, which character(s) end up being behind the mask. Let's just hope that our trio of heroes manage to make it out alive.

Scream is currently set to arrive in theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

