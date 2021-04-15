Justice League’s Ray Fisher Reveals One Steppenwolf Moment He Fought Against

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Despite being released for a month, Zack Snyder's Justice League continues to dominate conversations in pop culture. Every frame from the four-hour streaming event has been dissected, especially regarding discrepancies with the 2017 theatrical cut. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has also opened up about what it was like working on the film's controversial reshoots, and recently shared a story about pushing back on one Steppenwolf moment.
In both versions of Justice League, the titular team of heroes face off against Steppenwolf a number of times. In the controversial theatrical cut, the final battle sees Ciaran Hinds' villain tearing Cyborg's leg off. It turns out that this moment could have been more grisly, with the hero being ripped apart limb by limb. Ray Fisher pushed back on that idea, recently sharing:
Had I not been so welcomed in the initial process I might not have felt as comfortable speaking up about those circumstances. But I had to try to rein those guys in. It was not a good look to essentially pull this Black man, who has already endured so much physical trauma, limb from limb.
In the years since Justice League hit theaters, it's been clear how much the character of Cyborg means to Ray Fisher. And when reshoots for the movie were underway, he made his voice heard regarding how much the hero's story was being cut down. It turns out he also advocated for the character's treatment during action.
Ray Fisher's comments to Empire further show what it was like working on the infamous production of Justice League. With Zack Snyder's vision finally realized, there are even more questions about how the movie was so greatly altered ahead of theaters. Fisher has done a number of interviews as of late, revealing his experience working on reshoots, and explaining his ongoing feud with Joss Whedon and members of the studio.
Zack Snyder has gone on record to call Cyborg the heart of Justice League, and that was certainly true when the Snyder Cut arrived last month. The four-hour version of the film greatly expanded the character's backstory, making his parents a major presence. And in the final battle against Steppenwolf, the hero also was able to retain his limbs.
Given how much Cyborg benefitted from Zack Snyder's Justice League, it should be interesting to see if Ray Fisher is given a future as the character. The Cyborg solo movie was seemingly scrapped after Justice League's disappointing theatrical performance, although he was originally going to have a role in The Flash movie. The latest reports indicate his role was reduced to a cameo, and Fisher might not be appearing at all. We'll just have to wait and see.
