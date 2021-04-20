Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist: 5 Things The Netflix Special Reveals About The Late Actor

Since August, we’ve been mourning a legend. Chadwick Boseman touched the lives of many with his work as an actor and his insurmountable presence. The actor, playwright, producer and philanthropist died on August, 28, 2020 at the age of 43 best known for being Marvel’s Black Panther. In tribute to the legend, Netflix put together a special for the late actor called Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist and it had a number of highlights we won’t soon forget.

Portrait of an Artist features a few of Chadwick Boseman’s close collaborators such as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actress Viola Davis and Da 5 Bloods’ Spike Lee. They shared their experiences with Boseman and what he was like as an actor, or as he preferred to call himself: an “artist.” Here are a few things the new release currently streaming on Netflix for a limited time revealed about him: