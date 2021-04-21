James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Is Different From Almost All Superhero Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
James Gunn became a household name largely due to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He took a scrappy group of unknown characters, and quickly made them some of the MCU's most beloved. Fans are eager to see what the acclaimed filmmaker will do with his R-rated DC flick The Suicide Squad, which will arrive this summer. And it turns out that the villain-centric blockbuster is already unique to the superhero genre ahead of its release.
Warner Bros. reportedly gave James Gunn a ton of freedom with The Suicide Squad, and the filmmaker has been open about how much fun he had on the explosive movie. While audiences won't see its contents until August, Gunn recently revealed that the project is already fully completed. As he went on to explain, this is extremely rare for comic book movies, which usually need as much time as possible to complete the necessary visual effects and reshoots. In Gunn's words,
Well, color me intrigued. Because despite the scale of The Suicide Squad's production and being edited in the midst of a pandemic, the project was completed way ahead of schedule. Fans can't wait to see how this affects he quality of the highly anticipated flick once it arrives in theaters and streaming in homes.
James Gunn's comments come from his personal Twitter, where a fan asked if it was strange that The Suicide Squad was completed months in advance. The short answer: hell yes. Superhero movies are giant undertakings, and require an insane amount of visual effects. And while Gunn has teased that the DC movie is his biggest movie yet, it looks like it was scheduled perfectly. Now we just have to wait a few more months to finally see what he's got cooked up for us.
Given James Gunn's work on the Guardians franchise, fans were thrilled when it was announced that he'd be working on the DC side of things with The Suicide Squad. Anticipation has continued to rise, especially now that the trailers have finally arrived. Gunn assembled a stellar cast to make up Task Force X, and smart money says that many of them won't make it out of the R-rated romp alive.
Aside from The Suicide Squad, it does seem like James Gunn has an interest in telling more DC stories, in addition to his responsibilities in the MCU with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn recently reunited with John Cena for a Peacemaker spinoff series, which will be hitting HBO Max. We'll just have to see which characters survive, and get a chance to return for another appearance in the shared universe.
The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.