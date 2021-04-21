news

James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Is Different From Almost All Superhero Movies

King Shark in The Suicide Squad
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Gunn became a household name largely due to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He took a scrappy group of unknown characters, and quickly made them some of the MCU's most beloved. Fans are eager to see what the acclaimed filmmaker will do with his R-rated DC flick The Suicide Squad, which will arrive this summer. And it turns out that the villain-centric blockbuster is already unique to the superhero genre ahead of its release.

Warner Bros. reportedly gave James Gunn a ton of freedom with The Suicide Squad, and the filmmaker has been open about how much fun he had on the explosive movie. While audiences won't see its contents until August, Gunn recently revealed that the project is already fully completed. As he went on to explain, this is extremely rare for comic book movies, which usually need as much time as possible to complete the necessary visual effects and reshoots. In Gunn's words,

Well, color me intrigued. Because despite the scale of The Suicide Squad's production and being edited in the midst of a pandemic, the project was completed way ahead of schedule. Fans can't wait to see how this affects he quality of the highly anticipated flick once it arrives in theaters and streaming in homes.

James Gunn's comments come from his personal Twitter, where a fan asked if it was strange that The Suicide Squad was completed months in advance. The short answer: hell yes. Superhero movies are giant undertakings, and require an insane amount of visual effects. And while Gunn has teased that the DC movie is his biggest movie yet, it looks like it was scheduled perfectly. Now we just have to wait a few more months to finally see what he's got cooked up for us.

In addition to theaters, The Suicide Squad will also arrive on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Given James Gunn's work on the Guardians franchise, fans were thrilled when it was announced that he'd be working on the DC side of things with The Suicide Squad. Anticipation has continued to rise, especially now that the trailers have finally arrived. Gunn assembled a stellar cast to make up Task Force X, and smart money says that many of them won't make it out of the R-rated romp alive.

Aside from The Suicide Squad, it does seem like James Gunn has an interest in telling more DC stories, in addition to his responsibilities in the MCU with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn recently reunited with John Cena for a Peacemaker spinoff series, which will be hitting HBO Max. We'll just have to see which characters survive, and get a chance to return for another appearance in the shared universe.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Ben Affleck's Batman and 5 DC Characters I Would Love To See In James Gunn's The Suicide Squad
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Justice League: Zack Snyder Explains Darkseid’s Beef With Steppenwolf news 4h Justice League: Zack Snyder Explains Darkseid’s Beef With Steppenwolf Corey Chichizola
Why Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage Isn’t In The New Movie, According To The Screenwriter news 6h Why Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage Isn’t In The New Movie, According To The Screenwriter Braden Roberts
The Mortal Kombat Cast Chooses The Movie’s Best Fatalities news 18h The Mortal Kombat Cast Chooses The Movie’s Best Fatalities Braden Roberts

Trending Movies

Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
How The After Movies Will Continue Once Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Saga Ends TBD How The After Movies Will Continue Once Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Saga Ends Rating TBD
After Getting Ripped, Beauty And The Beast Star Luke Evans Throws Hat In The Ring To Play James Bond TBD After Getting Ripped, Beauty And The Beast Star Luke Evans Throws Hat In The Ring To Play James Bond Rating TBD
All The Big Upcoming TV Finales Including The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, MacGyver And More TBD All The Big Upcoming TV Finales Including The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, MacGyver And More Rating TBD
Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian And Her Family Moving Forward And Blac Chyna Is ‘Thrilled’ TBD Lawsuit Against Kim Kardashian And Her Family Moving Forward And Blac Chyna Is ‘Thrilled’ Rating TBD
Spider-Man: Why I'm Concerned About Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus In No Way Home TBD Spider-Man: Why I'm Concerned About Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus In No Way Home Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information