James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Is Different From Almost All Superhero Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Gunn became a household name largely due to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He took a scrappy group of unknown characters, and quickly made them some of the MCU's most beloved. Fans are eager to see what the acclaimed filmmaker will do with his R-rated DC flick The Suicide Squad, which will arrive this summer. And it turns out that the villain-centric blockbuster is already unique to the superhero genre ahead of its release.