The 10 Greatest Movies To Win Best Picture At The Academy Awards

The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946)

It’s kind of crazy to think, but The Best Years of Our Lives was a very lucrative film when it first came out. I say it’s crazy, because the film is basically about P.T.S.D. and the effects of war on veterans, which definitely isn’t light popcorn fare. Thor: Ragnarok, this isn’t. Directed by William Wyler, and starring Frederic March, Dana Andrews, and Harold Russell (who is one of the only non-professional actors to ever win an Academy Award for acting), the story concerns three veterans returning home from World War II and the struggles they endure, both personally, and in their relationships.

Russell’s performance is especially powerful, as he really did lose his hands in war. But, all around, the story is so engaging and depressing, that it’s just surprising that such a deeply emotional movie could really win the top prize. That doesn’t happen often.