news

Daniel Dae Kim's Stowaway Presents Chilling Moral Dilemma In Exclusive Netflix Clip

If faced with the impossible decision to take a life to save another, could you? And if you could, would you? These are the questions, among others, that are posed by Joe Penna’s Stowaway on Netflix. The film has only four characters who are forced to examine the lengths they’re willing to go to preserve their own lives. Check it out in the clip above.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette, Netflix’s Stowaway follows three astronauts and a launch engineer (Anderson) who accidentally ends up aboard the ship in transit to Mars. The accident that lands the engineer on board also results in permanent damage to the oxygen supply. With the ship moving too quickly to return to Earth and only enough oxygen for three people to survive, the four crew members are forced to evaluate which life is least important.

As seen in the clip above, Shamier Anderson’s character, Michael, is the most obvious choice to sacrifice. The other three spent years training for the two-year mission and are essential to its success as commander (Toni Collette), medic (Anna Kendrick), and scientist (Daniel Dae Kim). As the story progresses, however, we see different skills emerge in all of the characters that may increase survival and begin to question the initial casting aside of the unplanned passenger.

Stowaway was the first feature-length script written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, who share a love for philosophical debates, moral quandaries, and space movies. These three things come together perfectly in the film which keeps audiences guessing and on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Daniel Dae Kim mentions in the exclusive clip above that Stowaway is a story that examines human vs. nature more than human vs. human. It’s an extremely interesting point, and a valid one, as the film really explores these characters and the decisions they make based on the likelihood of their own survival. The human vs. human approach may take more feelings into account, things like who had the most family waiting back on Earth, who would boost morale, etc. But with human vs. nature, it’s purely about survival which causes us to make very different decisions than we probably think we’re even capable of prior to being presented with the choice.

As Anna Kendrick says in the clip, this story has impossible decisions about whose life is more important. It almost seems that commander Marina Barnett’s life is automatically considered the most important because she pilots the ship. But then she sustains an injury, and that begs the question, what if the mission had gone according to plan but something happened on Mars and she couldn’t make it back? Were the other two on her crew incapable of piloting the ship? That seems unlikely.

Stowaway is a great film to watch with friends and family because it will cultivate really interesting conversations. All of the characters have relatable qualities and detestable moments, which makes it all the more intriguing for the audience to see who they relate to most and what decisions they think they would make in the same situation.

Stowaway is now streaming on Netflix. Once you’ve watched, connect with CinemaBlend on social media and let us know which character you relate to the most, and how you feel about the ending. If space travel movies are your thing, there are a lot more of those to check out.

More From This Author
    • Samantha LaBat Samantha LaBat View Profile

      Obsessed with Hamilton and most things Disney. Gets too attached to TV show characters. Loves a good thriller, but will only tolerate so much blood.

Whoa, Netflix's Who Killed Sara? Hit A Major Hallmark For The Streaming Service television 6h Whoa, Netflix's Who Killed Sara? Hit A Major Hallmark For The Streaming Service Megan Behnke
Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Ending: Dave Bautista Has Seen The Movie Already, But Wants To Know Your Thoughts news 6h Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Ending: Dave Bautista Has Seen The Movie Already, But Wants To Know Your Thoughts Sarah El-Mahmoud
Whose Line Is It Anyway? And 5 Other Improv Comedy Shows To Watch On Streaming television 10h Whose Line Is It Anyway? And 5 Other Improv Comedy Shows To Watch On Streaming Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent TBD The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Rating TBD
One Night In Miami... Dec 25, 2020 One Night In Miami... 9
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
Scott Pilgrim Alternate Ending: Edgar Wright Tells Us Which Ending He Prefers And Why TBD Scott Pilgrim Alternate Ending: Edgar Wright Tells Us Which Ending He Prefers And Why Rating TBD
Fuel Your Passions With CuriosityStream, The Top Streaming Service For Inquisitive Minds TBD Fuel Your Passions With CuriosityStream, The Top Streaming Service For Inquisitive Minds Rating TBD
NCIS: Los Angeles Officially Renewed For Season 13, And More Good NCIS Franchise News TBD NCIS: Los Angeles Officially Renewed For Season 13, And More Good NCIS Franchise News Rating TBD
Why The Walking Dead Movie Probably Won’t End Rick’s Story TBD Why The Walking Dead Movie Probably Won’t End Rick’s Story Rating TBD
Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Say Their Goodbyes As Falcon And The Winter Soldier Wraps Its Disney+ Run TBD Anthony Mackie And Sebastian Stan Say Their Goodbyes As Falcon And The Winter Soldier Wraps Its Disney+ Run Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information