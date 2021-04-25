All The Awards Chadwick Boseman Has Won Ahead Of The Oscars

If Chadwick Boseman were to win the Oscar, it would be a historic moment. The late actor would be only the third actor to win an Oscar posthumously following in the footsteps of Peter Finch for Network in 1977 and Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight in 2008. He would be the first Black actor to receive a posthumous Oscar for Best Lead Actor, only the second one to win posthumously after Finch. The actor already made history as the first Black performer and seventh person to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. So, his win would just be the cherry on top.