15 Thrilling Action Movies To Watch Free On Plex

Over the course of the past year or so, we here at CinemaBlend have partnered up with Plex to talk about some of the best movies on the free streaming service, which is saying a lot considering the vast library of titles available. And while we’ve previously covered everything from Oscar-nominated films to sci-fi movies, this time around we’re teaming up with the streamer to talk about some of the great thrilling action movies that are currently streaming for free on Plex.

Below are 15 thrilling action movies going all the way back to the early 1970s up until more recent years, with films from a who’s who of directors and lead actors to a handful of the foreign films that prove that sometimes you need to take a step away from Hollywood to reinvent the genre as we know it. Buckle up because there’s a lot of ground to cover here…