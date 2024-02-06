WWE's Monday Night Raw Leans Into Cody Rhodes Movement, But Latest Update About The Rock And Roman Reigns Has Me Confused

Monday Night Raw was as electric as many expected it to be, as fans showed out in full force for Cody Rhodes, the man many believed was robbed of a major moment at WrestleMania 40. Surprisingly, the WWE legitimately acknowledged the 72-hour stretch when #WeWantCody trended on social media, and even leaned into the movement in a few key ways. The wrestling organization seemingly wants to work toward giving fans what they want, which makes the latest update on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns so confusing.

Recent reports pointed to the WWE locking in The Rock vs. Roman Reigns well before the decision to have Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble, and now another baffling report has surfaced. I'm left scratching my head and wondering what's in store for upcoming WWE events assuming this rumor is true, especially given what transpired on the Feb. 5 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Cody Rhodes And Other Superstars Respond To #WeWantCody Movement

The WWE was ready for wrestling fans in St. Louis to be disruptive while making their feelings known concerning Dwayne Johnson usurping Cody Rhodes for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Commentator Michael Cole made note of fans booing The Rock, and Drew McIntyre and others directly questioned why Rhodes opted not to "finish the story" at the big event. Sami Zayn also had some touching words to share, speaking as a superstar whom the fans rallied behind last year:

sami and cody after raw went off air 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/3kCqhwMw6OFebruary 6, 2024 See more

We even heard from the man himself, Cody Rhodes, who finally acknowledged the scores of fans rooting for him on the Internet with a tweet hinting that everything will come out in the wash.

Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all …but Trust meFebruary 6, 2024 See more

Cody's tweet is cryptic, and we could take an entirely separate post to decipher what it could mean. The only thing we know for sure is that the WWE is willing to lean into the #WeWantCody movement, and even build an angle toward it. This makes the next bit confusing, as reports surface about the official plan for WrestleMania 40.

The Latest Report On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania Has Me Confused

A new report from PWInsider Elite (via Cultaholic) has reported that, despite the WWE leaning into fans pushing for Cody Rhodes, the plan to have The Rock finally face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 has not changed. It's alleged a "done deal" and possibly something tied into his contract when he joined the TKO board of directors. Much like how Dwayne Johnson gained full ownership of his nickname, a stipulation that he be the main event of WrestleMania might've also been worked in there.

If there is no getting out of this showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns, then why is the WWE leaning into the #WeWantCody movement? Is there a plan to somehow place Cody into the match with the two of them, or maybe the WWE is just trying to appease fans while it works in the background to try and come up with an alternate solution? Unfortunately, we still have more questions than answers, as Rhodes still hasn't decided who he'll challenge at WrestleMania 40.

More answers will likely come during the WrestleMania 40 press conference, which begins live from Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Those who can't attend the free event in person will be able to watch with a Peacock Premium subscription, and anyone who's invested in this story absolutely should.