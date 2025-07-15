Insider Drops Claims About The ‘Toxic’ Situation That Factored Into Denise Richards’ Divorce

The iconic actress Denise Richards has been an a movie and TV star for years now, including recent reality tv projects (which are streaming with a Peacock subscription). Most recently the former Bond girl has been making headlines for her split from Aaron Phypers, aka her husband who was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And a reported insider alleged that things were "toxic" for some time behind the scenes.

Denise Richards' divorce from Phypers put a spot light on her finances, specifically how much money she makes from OnlyFans. An anonymous insider who is reportedly close to the former couple spoke with The Daily Mail about what's been allegedly happening behind the scenes, including tons of fights from the former couple. As they claimed:

All they were doing was fighting. It was very toxic. They have been having trouble for some time, but they had a row over the weekend where they basically were like ‘fuck you,’ and he marched off to file for divorce. Denise is both devastated and relieved at the same time. She is mentally exhausted from the fighting, and she is glad that's over.

Ouch. If this insider is to be believed, this six-year marriage may have been a rocky one. Fans who watched RHOBH saw tempers flare a few times during Denise's tenure on the reality show, but this is another picture entirely. We'll just have to wait and see if either party confirms this report about fighting.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Denise's recent outings on reality TV are streaming on Peacock. Plans cost as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The same alleged insider also claimed that Denise Richards was the primary moneymaker of this marriage. Specifically the term "she earns he spends" was used to describe her marriage to Phypers. They also indicated that the Starship Troopers actress is expecting a long legal battle. In their words:

But she is 100 percent not looking forward to the divorce, because he's made it clear that he won't go quietly. And she now has to gear up for a battle, which isn't what she wants.

Ouch. After Richards' public split from Charlie Sheen, one has to assume she doesn't want to go through another public legal battle. We'll just have to see if this report is true, and if the former couple end up coming to blows in court in the future.

As previously mentioned, Richards has been keeping busy with both acting and reality TV gigs as of late. Her new show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things recently premiered, although it's unclear if it'll be getting a second season on Bravo. She also recently returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a guest capacity, quickly going viral in the process. Could her split from Aaron convince her to return full-time? We can only hope.

Denise Richards' most recent reality tv ventures are streaming now on Peacock. She's also got some upcmoing acting projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Only time will tell how her divorce ultimately plays out, and if these rumors about drama are true.