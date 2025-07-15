Rihanna’s Two-Piece Fit Looks Like A Rolled Up Towel, But Somehow She Makes It Look Effortlessly Cool

There’s no doubt that Rihanna knows how to make pregnancy look stylish. Showing off her baby bump as a first-time mom was a pop culture moment for 2022 , as well as her epic pregnancy announcement for her second kid during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show . Now that the Barbadian singer is pregnant with baby number three, she’s showing off her two-piece maternity fit that may look like a rolled-up towel, but she somehow makes it look effortlessly cool.

It is very rare to see Rihanna looking anything less than flawlessly stylish. Her iconic, timeless outfits throughout the years show she can either look cute in low-rise jeans, elegant in her evening gowns, or badass in oversized jackets and cross-stitch boots. While leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, the “Diamonds” singer revealed her baby bump in a two-piece fit that may look like a rolled-up towel, but she clearly pulled it off:

From the Alaïa Fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection by Pieter Mulier, Rihanna looked gorgeous all in white with a hooded, cropped knit tank top. From the same collection, the Grammy winner wore a low-hung skirt that looks so much like a shower towel.

Shaped like a hoop at the waist, her long rolled-up skirt may not be everyday dinner attire. But the two-piece ensemble was without a doubt a bold fashion statement that was both sculptural and runway-ready. Not to mention, the wide shape of the skirt certainly supported her baby bump well.

Rihanna can show up after dinner looking like a rolled-up towel or a banana, and still appear like a supermodel. Not only does the Smurfs actress look glowing when she fashions her baby bump, but she’s always empowering while doing so.

Back when she was preparing for her second baby to arrive, the Savage X Fenty founder celebrated five years of her company with a pregnancy photoshoot in her underwear . After all, who said motherhood wasn’t sexy? The “Rude Boy” singer even revealed she gave birth to baby No. 2, Riot Rose, wearing pearls and sunglasses . The talented singer shows that beauty, style, and unapologetic confidence can come together when you’re awaiting the birth of your baby.

It’s common with pregnant women that gaining baby weight can lower their confidence. But not Rihanna. After being a mom of two, an insider alleged that the best-selling artist embraces her curves and reportedly thanked her pregnancies for getting them. With all of the spirit and enthusiasm Rihanna has in herself after becoming a mom, she can pull off any daring style and still radiate with empowerment.

