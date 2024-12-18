A Suits Movie? What The Creator Says After Not Wanting To Keep Going With Season 10
More isn't always merrier.
After Suits’ record-breaking resurgence in 2023, thanks to those with a Netflix subscription, the USA Network legal drama has found new life. New spinoff Suits: LA will be premiering on the 2025 TV schedule on NBC, bringing new characters and plots to the Suits universe and even bringing back Harvey Specter himself. Since Gabriel Macht is briefly returning and other cast members have expressed interest in potentially returning, could there be a return of the OG Suits in movie form?
Suits ran for nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019, and as its streaming resurgence proved, fans certainly seem to want more. However, just because fans want it doesn’t necessarily mean it should or will happen, at least with another fully episodic season. Creator Aaron Korsh gave Entertainment Weekly a silver lining of hope about the flagship characters, while saying it's still very, very early in the process. As he pu tit:
Suits ended with Harvey and Donna getting married and deciding to move to Seattle to work with Mike and Rachel. And there’s really no better ending for them, so it’s hard to imagine how a new season would go, how long it would last, and where it would be set. But with a movie, fans could catch up with their favorite characters for a more limited span to check in, which would be just enough to keep fans satisfied.
That being said, even though fans would probably much rather have a Season 10 so they are with their favorite characters for much longer, it might not be plausible, which is why Suits: LA is coming out. Korsh shared his take on doing a new show as opposed to another season, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to expanding the Suits universe.
Suits: LA will be taking place in the City of Angels, of course, at an entertainment law firm, starring a new crop of lawyers played by Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. It should be fun to see their new characters and fall in love with them, and see who else from the original show has the possibility of showing up.
Since it seems like another season of the original Suits won’t be happening, people will have to settle with the new series. At the very least, a movie could still happen, but there’s no telling who it would include and what it would center on if it eventually happens in the future.
Suits is streaming on Netflix and with a Peacock subscription, so fans can always rewatch all nine seasons whenever they want. Plus, Suits: LA will be hitting NBC starting on February 23, which is certainly better than nothing.
