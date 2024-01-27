Meghan Markle’s Suits TV Dad Gets Real About The Trolling She Gets Online: ‘Friends Are There For You’

Meghan Markle may be mostly known as the Duchess of Sussex these days but, all the while, many TV viewers still remember her for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. (That’s arguably in part because the show has become a hit with Netflix subscribers as of late.) The long-running USA legal drama – which Markle left after getting engaged to Prince Harry – essentially put her on the map as an actress. While she’s moved on to other endeavors, she still seems to keep in touch with a number of her castmates. That includes her TV dad, Wendell Pierce, who recently touched on the status of his relationship with Markle. The veteran actor also weighed in on the trolling the royal gets online.

On the USA series, Wendell Pierce played the recurring role of Robert Zane, with whom Rachel has a complex and sometimes complicated relationship. The bond that Pierce has with Meghan Markle in real life, however, seems to be quite different. Page Six caught up with the 60-year-old actor at the National Board of Review Annual Gala, where they spoke to him about his on-screen daughter. During the chat, Pierce revealed the last time he saw her and it wasn’t as long ago as you might think:

I saw when she was in New York, just last year, a couple of months ago when she was receiving an award. And I saw she and Prince Harry, and I hadn’t seen them in a while. So it was great [to] just touch base and remind her that wherever they are in the world, I’m their friend. I love her. You’re in a bubble, and it’s always good to know that no matter what you’re going through that friends are there for you.

One would think that the Duchess appreciated those sentiments, especially given how much scrutiny she can receive from the general public on occasion. She and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, have been criticized both individually and collectively over the past several years. For instance, both she and Harry were slammed for making a docuseries about their lives. Media personality Bill Simmons even called them “fucking grifters” after their Spotify deal concluded (with the two only completing one project by the time it was dissolved).

Like so many of us, Wendell Pierce is definitely conscious of the backlash that his former co-star receives from time to time. The actor was asked if it’s hard to see whenever Meghan Markle is critiqued. When discussing that aspect of her life, Pierce explained why he thinks Markle is able to weather any storms that come her way:

The thing about it is I know she has Harry, right? And of course, the beautiful kids. And that’s the most important thing. So everything else outside of that means nothing. Like I said, love conquers all.

Despite the fact that she is chastised here and there, Meghan Markle does seem to have her share of admirers, aside from those who’ve worked with her over the years. That may be part of the reason why Suits was dominating on Netflix in 2023 and broke streaming records. That buzz arguably led to a new show being greenlit, which will not be a revival but will be set within the OG show’s fictional universe. Rumors have been swirling around Markle and her potential involvement in the production. The chances of it happening seem slim right now, but a PR expert believes the casting would generate major buzz.

At present, the Duchess seems content with the life she has with Prince Harry and their two kids, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2). I’d imagine that Wendell Pierce (who is also far from confirmed for the show) would be down to share the screen with his former co-star as well. Yet, even if that doesn’t happen, his recent sentiments suggest that he’ll continue to support his fictional daughter however possible.