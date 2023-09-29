Blake Shelton Is Returning To TV After Leaving The Voice, And He’ll Face Off Against Gwen Stefani Again

As the 24th season of NBC’s The Voice kicks off without former judge Blake Shelton , the country music/TV competition superstar is keeping busy. Though he’s not going to be judging this next crop of hopeful singers, Shelton does have another returning series that’s bringing him back to the airwaves sooner than you’d think. What’s even more exciting is that he’ll be facing off against wife/former co-worker Gwen Stefani in the process, with the battlefield looking absolutely wild.

This November USA Networks will debut Season 2 of Barmageddon, a rowdy game show that actually takes place at Blake Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. With celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Ice-T, and Michelle Rodriguez taking part in the recently released lineup of competitors for the second season, the bar games are about to get pretty competitive.

Now, with Shelton and Gwen Stefani slated to compete against each other early on in the roster, this sounds like it could redefine the phrase “a very special episode. Of course, you don’t have to take our word for it. Season 2 of Barmageddon has a trailer that shows off the smiles, and the trash talk, between this lovely couple:

Praising its series as the network’s “most-watched unscripted freshman series in almost three years across all platforms,” USA is keeping Blake Shelton in the NBCUniversal family. While Reba McEntire’s recent debut on The Voice has kicked off another new era of judging talent, loyal viewers still miss the man who helped make the long-running series what it is. No one can blame them, as Blake’s exit came after judging all 23 rounds that came before this year’s Season 24, leaving behind so many memories in the process.

Though reports have hinted towards Blake Shelton’s relief about his departure , it’s safe to say that the man was never going to stay away from the cameras for long. Through Barmageddon’s good-natured competition, and Blake being able to hold court through musical performances in the series, it sounds like a good fit for the former reality judge.

Now the battle lines are drawn, with Shelton v. Stefani potentially going down as one of the most fun episodes of any recent game show. The good news is that if you're hotly anticipating this Barmageddon blow out, you won't have to wait too long for its arrival.