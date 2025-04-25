Why Suits LA Has Made Me Cautiously Optimistic About NBC Rebooting Another Classic USA Show

Following Suits’ record-breaking resurgence on Netflix, the USA Network series managed to get a spinoff five years after it ended. Suits LA premiered on NBC in February on the 2025 TV schedule, and even though ratings haven’t been great, reports say it might get renewed. Plus, personally, I'm enjoying the show and being back in the world of these lawyers. Now, another USA Network show has a reboot in the works at NBC (and, no, it’s not White Collar).

Royal Pains Is Getting Rebooted At NBC

A reboot of the dramedy Royal Pains is in the works at NBC, according to Deadline.

The original series ran from 2009 to 2016 for eight seasons and just over 100 episodes. Created by Andrew Lenchewski and John P. Rogers, Royal Pains followed Hank Lawson, an unfairly discredited but brilliant diagnostic surgeon who moved to the Hamptons with his brother, taking up work as a concierge doctor to the rich and famous. Overall, it was a fun concept, and I love the idea of seeing it back on our screens with a fresh twist.

In this reboot, Mark Feuerstein will reprise his role as Dr. Lawson, and he'll executive produce. As of now, no other original cast members, including Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty, Brooke D’Orsay, Ben Shenkman, Jill Flint, and Campbell Scott, are attached to return, but things could always change.

Lenchewski, who also served as writer and EP on the original series, is returning to write and executive produce alongside Michael Rauch, who was a writer, director, and EP on the USA show. Rich Frank is also returning to executive produce the reboot, which is set several years after the original, with Hank searching for a new purpose in life as he embarks on his biggest project yet.

Why Suits LA Makes Me Cautiously Optimistic For This New Reboot

Considering the success of Suits and Suits LA, it’s not surprising that NBC would want to try another reboot. Since Suits LA features a whole new cast, led by Stephen Amell, and takes place in a different city, it’s like a whole new show sprinkled with a bit of Suits here and there.

Overall, it is nice to have the franchise back up and running again, especially for those who are fans of legal dramas. It also helps that the series' creator, Aaron Korsh, is behind LA, some OG Suits stars have been returning, and some big reveals came with the return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter.

I've thoroughly enjoyed this new take on Suits and its connections to the original series. Now, Royal Pains has the chance to do something similar with Feuerstein and the show's creative team returning.

Personally, I'd love to see Hank in a totally new place working on new issues that have the potential to connect to the original series.

That being said, reboots, revivals, and spinoffs can either be a hit or a miss, no matter what the show is. Since Feuerstein would be leading the Royal Pains reboot and it’s serving as a continuation of sorts, that could work in the show’s favor. However, it'd also be fun to see them take a page out of Suits LA's book and introduce us to a bunch of new characters, too.

Since this Royal Pains reboot is only in development, there is no telling if it will actually ever be picked up to series. And if it does, we'll probably have to wait a while to watch it. Unfortunately, the original show is not streaming on any platform. However, you can get a taste of the USA Network to NBC pipeline by watching Suits LA on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.