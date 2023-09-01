As Suits Continues To Win On Netflix, The Gina Torres Spinoff Has Found A Different Streaming Home

Legal drama Suits may have ended on USA after nine seasons back in 2019, but the show had a resurgence in popularity this summer via streaming thanks to viewers with Netflix subscriptions. It has been crushing on the streaming service for more than a month now, and at the time of writing is ranking as the #1 show in Netflix's Top 10 TV list that is not a Netflix original. That said, Suits is also available for Peacock Premium subscribers, and the NBCUniversal streamer is now officially the home of Gina Torres' spinoff, called Pearson, as well.

And the time is right! A reboot of Suits seems unlikely in light of what Suits creator Aaron Korsh has said despite new fans clamoring for the show to return, with a former executive producer sharing his less-than-encouraging two cents as well. So, any fans who have already binged through all the episodes available on Netflix may want to head on over to Peacock for Pearson! In some exciting news, Peacock announced that it is now the only place for viewers to stream the entire franchise: all episodes of Suits and Pearson alike.

Pearson debuted back in 2019 as a starring vehicle for Gina Torres, after being set up on Suits in Season 7 prior to Torres' departure. Torres, who explained why she wanted to get her own spinoff, portrayed her popular character after Jessica relocated to Chicago from New York following her disbarment. Her new place in the dirty politics of Chicago as opposed to her longtime New York law firm meant that she had to evolve in the Windy City.

Torres' co-stars included Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Isabel Arraiza, with Suits actors D.B. Woodside, Gabriel Macht, and Rick Hoffman appearing as guest stars.

Unfortunately, Pearson ran for only one season of ten episodes before being cancelled by USA and earning a spot on our list of the most disappointing TV cancellations of 2019. Interestingly, while the Season 1 finale (and ultimately series finale) of Pearson aired one week before the final episode ever of Suits, the spinoff wasn't cancelled until October. So, it wasn't until after the Suits series finale that the Suits franchise was finished, seemingly for good.

Is it possible that a resurgence of popularity via streaming could result in Pearson being rescued for another season, even years after it originally ended? It's a nice thought (especially as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue to keep new content from being produced), but Gina Torres hasn't exactly been idle since the Suits spinoff ended in 2019.

After a series of guest appearances in shows like Westworld and Riverdale as well as voice work in projects including Elena of Avalor and The Legend of Vox Machina, she joined the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star in a lead role. With Lone Star set to return to Fox for Season 5 at some point after the strikes are resolved, it seems that fans of Jessica Pearson shouldn't get their hopes up too high for a second season.

There's no reason not to enjoy Pearson streaming on Peacock, though! With the 2023 TV schedule empty of some of its usual fall options, the time is right to explore some past shows that are available in full.