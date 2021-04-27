CinemaBlend Is Giving Away Liam Neeson Signed Posters And Blu-rays Of His Latest Movie, The Marksman

We will find you... and we will give you these awesome prizes.
In celebration of the home release of The Marksman, we're giving away two Liam Neeson signed posters of the film and two Blu-rays, along with two signed posters of Honest Thief. Two winners will each win signed posters of both films and a Blu-ray of The Marksman! Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on May 11.
Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on May 11, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!