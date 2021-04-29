Stephen King Sends Some Love To Zac Efron And Company As The Firestarter Remake Preps To Start Filming

According to the report retweeted by Stephen King, the new version of Firestarter is set to start filming in Canada late next month, and it will be shooting until late July. What's particularly interesting about that timeframe, however, is that the movie still has a large number of roles to fill. Zac Efron will be playing Andy McGee in the adaptation, and Michael Greyeyes came aboard a couple months ago to play John Rainbird, but they are presently the only two announced members of the ensemble. This means that the project not only still has to find its Charlie, but also cast roles like Captain Hollister (the commanding officer at The Shop), Vicky McGee (Andy's wife/Charlie's mom), and more. Presumably we're going to be getting a lot of news about more actors signing on to the project in the coming weeks.