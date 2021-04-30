Chris Rock’s Spiral: New Clip Has Us Worried About Samuel L. Jackson

As with many horror franchises, Saw started out strong, with most believing the first movie is quite good, but most also seem to feel that it declined steadily into torture porn from there. It's been four years since Jigsaw, the last movie in the Saw franchise, arrived in theaters. But Chris Rock himself had a specific desire and an idea to make a new Saw movie and so the actor not only stars in the movie but is a producer as well. Whether or not Spiral will really breathe life into the franchise remains to be seen, but there will certainly be a lot of fans hoping so.