David Spade Is Still Mad About The Waiters Ruining His Dinner With Paul McCartney

Have you ever gone out to dinner and the evening didn’t go according to plan? I think we’ve all been there before. Between the food, the service and the conversation, there’s a lot that can go wrong. Let the record show comedian David Spade can commiserate. The popular actor somehow found himself having a dream dinner following the SNL musical special a few weeks ago with a table full of absolute legends, but what should have been an all-time memory turned into a night of recurring frustrations.

Spade was apparently supposed to have dinner with Chris Rock, but at the last minute, Rock told him plans were changing and they were instead going to dinner with a bunch of other celebrities who also attended the SNL 50 event including Paul McCartney. Sounds great, right? Well, much to his frustration, Spade found himself several seats away from the former Beatle and spent the entire night trying to hear stories and getting distracted by waiters during every key punchline. Here’s his hilarious recollection…

Along my side, it’s me, then Rock, then Larry David and then Paul, right? There’s like 12 people. So, I can’t really see him. So, now it’s a sickening cranking my head (all the time). I’m a plus one, obviously. He’s being very sweet, but it’s hard to see him. I’m killing my neck. Every time he starts telling a story honestly about ‘Yesterday’ or literally everything you want to hear from him, the waiters who were over helping us, there was like a team of seven, (would suddenly show up). He would go ‘And the best thing about ‘Yesterday’ was’ and the guy’s like ‘Coconut shrimp!’ He puts his arm in, and I go, ‘Yes thank you. That’s for them’ And I look back, and (Paul) goes, ‘And that’s the whole story.’ And ‘With Let It Be…’ And then ‘Who had potato skins?’ And I’m like, ‘We don’t need to top off the waters for a few seconds.’ It was like an assembly line of arms to block stories. I’m like, ‘Guys, I just want to hear this guy say literally anything.’

One of my favorite things about David Spade is how both relatable and unrelatable he is. He’s done like fifteen seasons of network TV and has been the star of a bunch of memorable comedies, but he’s also less famous than a bunch of his friends like Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. He told the above story during a recent episode of Fly On The Wall, the podcast he hosts with Dana Carvey, and in a way, it feels like a microcosm of every episode. The two of them come off like normal dudes who somehow got famous and go about their lives having these amazing adventures but reacting to them exactly how most of us would, except with more wit.

Unfortunately for Carvey, he got sick prior to SNL 50 and wasn’t able to appear. He certainly would have given how often both he and Spade have been making cameos on the regular show lately, but sadly for him, he missed out on the chance to crank his neck and lean in to try and hear Sir Paul McCartney talk about the good old days. What could have been.

Spade, however, did not miss out on the festivities. He appeared in John Mulaney’s wild musical sketch (the same one where Jenna Ortega got her personal space invaded), getting a really funny line when he just went back to his seat before it was over, and he obviously got a ton of fun interactions with plenty of legends of the game. He’ll probably be telling that story for years too, just as the rest of us would.