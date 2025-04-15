‘The Album’s Trash. I’m Just Assuming That’: Chris Rock’s Brother Blasts Will Smith For Referencing The Oscars Slap On His New Music

News
By published

The fallout from the slap continues over three years later.

Tony Rock performs stand-up
(Image credit: Comedy Dynamics)

Over three years after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, their televised encounter remains a topic of discussion. It actually just came up yet again, and it was Smith who brought it back into the public consciousness. The rapper-turned-actor referenced the incident on his latest album, Based on a True Story. Rock’s brother, Tony, is aware of this, and he didn’t hold back when talking about Smith’s album as well as the less-than-positive reception it’s received thus far.

Tony Rock has been highly protective of his older brother since the situation at the 94th Academy Awards. Not only has he spoken out against the man formerly known as the Fresh Prince, but he’s also promoted Chris’ comedy work in the interim as well. When it comes to this new album from the Oscar winner, Tony ripped into the music, which he admitted to not having heard himself. While speaking with TMZ, the comic also addressed what he seems to view as the irony in being told not to discuss the slap:

Will Smith has an album out, and it’s a piece of shit and he addresses the Oscars. It’s a good time to be a comic right now. … Everybody keeps telling me to stop talking about it, but then he fucking puts it on the song. So that gives me leeway to talk about it again. The album’s trash. I’m just assuming that, I haven’t listened to it. I refuse to listen to it. That motherfucker trying to sell a shitty album. I’m surprised he wasn’t talking about being a drug dealer on this one or went to jail and got shot nine times.

The slap comes up in two tracks on the King Richard star’s album, according to Variety. One of the songs, “Int. Barbershop — Day,” features a smattering of voices making comments and sharing opinions about Smith’s actions. The song even kicks off with someone making the declaration that “Will Smith is canceled.” More mentions of the slap are featured in “You Lookin’ for Me?,” as it includes the verses, “Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my shit still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated.”

Based on a True Story marks the multihyphenate’s first album release in nearly 20 years and, thus far, critics have reacted to it negatively compared to the star’s past work. During his interview, Tony Rock went on to explain that much of what he’d heard about the new music had to do with the references to the rapper’s exchange with his brother. While Rock believes that to be a poor selling point for a record, he also did give the “Gettin' Jiggy wit It” some credit in one respect:

I’m still a hip-hop head, that doesn’t change. His best work was ‘Brand New Funk.’ … I’ll give him that. I’m not entirely an asshole. … I’m just protecting my brother, my brother’s keeper, that’s all. … This album [is] probably shitty as fuck, because I haven’t heard anything about it other than “he addresses your brother.” If that’s the only selling point, that’s a shitty album.

More on Will Smith

Will Smith accepting his Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards

(Image credit: ABC)

‘I Really Just Shut It Down’: Will Smith Gets Candid About Working On Himself In The Years After The Oscars Slap

Will Smith formally apologized to Chris Rock via an Instagram post shared shortly after the 2022 Oscars, and he provided an even longer apology in a video shared to social media that summer. In it, Smith acknowledged the damage that had been done and admitted that his relationship with Tony would be "irreparable." (Tony and Smith worked together on the UPN sitcom All of Us.) Chris bluntly addressed the clip during a stand-up comedy show, where he referred to it as a “hostage video.” In his stand-up special, Selective Outrage, Chris further critiqued Smith as well as his wife.

Since the slap occurred, there have been varied reports in regard to whether or not some kind of Rock/Smith reconciliation can happen. Tony Rock was asked that very question, and he provided an answer that sounded quite definitive:

This is a saying that I don’t like, but this applies, it is what it is. They ain’t friends, they ain’t gonna be friends. I don’t think either one of them lost a significant amount of money behind this bullshit. My brother may have actually made a little more money. … Ain’t nobody hurting. All of us are walking into the bank on Monday with smiles on our faces.

Anything is possible, of course, as something could theoretically bring Will Smith and Chris Rock back together. However, given that Tony Rock refuses to even listen to Smith’s music, at the very least, it seems that there’s no love lost here.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Did Not Have Glen Powell Paling Around With Olivia Munn, Jenna Bush And Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis On My Bingo Card, But I Love This For Him

Jason Momoa Has A Message For The Fans After A Minecraft Movie Absolutely Wrecked At The Box Office

Apparently The 238th Time You Ride A Disneyland Ride Is The Charm As One Theme Park Frequenter Got On A Ride With Kaitlin Olson And Rob McElhenney
See more latest
Most Popular
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney on It&#039;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Apparently The 238th Time You Ride A Disneyland Ride Is The Charm As One Theme Park Frequenter Got On A Ride With Kaitlin Olson And Rob McElhenney
Chelsea Green holding the title on NXT
WWE Champ Chelsea Green Revealed 'Insane' Amount Of Outfits She Has Planned For WrestleMania Week, And Shared The 'One Rule' Wrestlers Follow To Avoid Pre-Show Disasters
Rachel Brosnahan in Superman
‘I Was Praying That The Toilet Didn’t Flush Behind Me’: Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares The Funny Story Behind Learning She’d Been Cast
Martha and Snoop promoting their new show.
Someone Asked Snoop Dogg If He’s Smoked Pot With Martha Stewart, And His Answer Is Too Polite
glen powell on today with jenna and friends
I Did Not Have Glen Powell Paling Around With Olivia Munn, Jenna Bush And Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis On My Bingo Card, But I Love This For Him
Eddie Murphy and Kenan Thompson flank a seated and scared Michael Longfellow in SNL50&#039;s &quot;Scared Straight&quot; sketch.
One Detail I Hadn’t Noticed About Eddie Murphy In SNL's 'Scared Straight' Sketch That John Mulaney Pointed Out Is Absolutely Perfect
Alan Cumming talking to Storm as Nightcrawler in X-2
X-Men’s Alan Cumming Explains ‘What’s Great’ About His Return As Nightcrawler In Avengers 4
Maggie Wheeler and Matthew Perry in Friends sitting in Central Perk on the couch looking at something together.
A Beautiful Moment' Friends' Maggie Wheeler Still Misses Matthew Perry, And Shared A Touching Moment Where She Believes His Spirit Watched Over Her
Timothee Chalamet in the A Complete Unknown trailer and Kylie Jenner in a Vogue cooking video.
‘Doing All The Heavy Lifting.’ Body Language Expert Weighs In On Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet’s Coachella PDA
jason momoa in a minecraft movie
Jason Momoa Has A Message For The Fans After A Minecraft Movie Absolutely Wrecked At The Box Office