I Did Not Have Kevin Costner And Pete Davidson Becoming Pals On My Bingo Card This Year, But The Super Bowl And Chris Rock's Birthday Changed That

In years past, Pete Davidson’s love life has had a bright spotlight on it. However, right now, it’s not his romantic relationships taking center stage, it’s his friendship with Kevin Costner. This is all because the two unexpected pals were spotted together at the Super Bowl a few weeks ago, and now, it’s been reported that they allegedly attended Chris Rock’s birthday together too.

A few weeks ago, Costner and Davidson were spotted sitting next to each other at the Super Bowl. The Saturday Night Live alum has been a vocal Eagles fan lately, and in the images of him with the Yellowstone star, he’s rocking some Philly gear. Meanwhile, his pal’s allegiances weren’t as well known, since he was wearing a simple white button-down. Regardless of the actual game, they seemed to have a great time, and the internet couldn't get enough of them hanging out together.

It would appear their friendship has extended past that moment too, as Page Six reported they were seen at Chris Rock’s birthday party together.

Read More About Pete Davidson (Image credit: NBC) 'Not A Lot Of People Are Here For Me.' How John Mulaney, Lorne Michaels And Machine Gun Kelly Ended Up Making The Short List Of People Pete Davidson Admires

The event marked a milestone birthday for Rock, as he turned 60, and his party coincidently fell between the big game and Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary, per People. It sounds like it was a star-studded event too, as the outlet explained that stars like Eddie Murphy, Tom Hanks, Cher, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler and many, many more were in attendance.

Actually, the list of guests who were reportedly at Crane Club to celebrate Rock on February 15 had some serious overlap with SNL’s guest list for its 50th festivities.

That all brings this back around to Costner and Davidson. At SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the pair were seen hugging on the red carpet before they went into the event. Then, they were also both in attendance at The Anniversary Special (which you can watch in full with a Peacock subscription ).

Unfortunately, as these events aired on the 2025 TV schedule , we didn’t get to see the two together and they weren’t seated next to each other like they were at the Super Bowl.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, they did appear in the same sketch! In “New York 50th Musical” Pete Davidson appeared in his typical role as the guy John Mulaney takes on a musical journey. Then, later in the sketch, Costner and Jenna Ortega got squished between Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte while Kristen Wiig stood above them dressed as the Green M&M. So, they both played very memorable roles in this hilarious sketch (even though the Horizon director said nothing during it, his expressions spoke volumes).

New York 50th Musical – SNL50 - YouTube Watch On

Overall, this budding friendship was unexpected, but it’s one I love seeing.

After the Super Bowl, it seems like Costner and Davidson continued to bond at Chris Rock’s birthday and they both appeared to have a great time at SNL’s events. Now, I can’t wait to see what these two potential besties do next.