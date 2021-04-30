Marvel’s Kevin Feige Makes Eternals Sound Gorgeous Thanks To Chloé Zhao

Kevin Feige, who has recently updated fans on Doctor Strange 2, was impressed by the practicality and beautiful on-location shots that a filmmaker like Chloé Zhao is capable of. Feige and Marvel had to be convinced by Zhao that on-location shooting would benefit the movie and create a visually striking experience, and it seems the trust Feige and Marvel gave Zhao has resulted in a gorgeous film, unlike anything that has come before in the MCU. And with characters like Iron Man and Captain America in the rear view, the timing couldn't be better.