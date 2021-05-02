Why Paul Feig Feels Bridesmaids Still Works After A Decade

It’s a very relatable story. With all the window dressing of all the crazy stuff that happens in it, at its heart, it’s about a person whose life has kind of gone off the rails, and the only thing they have is their best friend. Suddenly, it looks like they’re going to lose their best friend to somebody who feels much more together and better than they are. It’s a very relatable thing, and what we aimed to do with that very grounded, relatable story is to tell it in sort of the most outrageous way we could. Again, I think people all remember the dress shop scene, and all the outrageous things, but if you didn’t have that base, that core, which is almost a dramatic film, under it, I don’t think it would mean as much to people. If it was just a bunch of shenanigans, then it would have just sort of gone the way of some other comedies that just are around but don’t get watched as much as we do.