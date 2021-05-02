Black Adam Starts Filming And The Rock And Hawkman Actor Aldis Hodge Sound Pumped

It has been a long time coming, but filming on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC comic book movie Black Adam has finally started! It’s pretty much a given that the actors involved are excited about the progress the film has made after so much time has passed since it was announced, and he knew the ball was rolling on the project as he began seriously preparing for the film at the beginning of last year. Johnson isn’t the only cast member pumped for filming to start though - his co-star Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman, is also pretty happy about getting to work.