Cher, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Moonstruck’s Olympia Dukakis After Her Death

Hollywood is saying goodbye to an icon this weekend, as legendary actress Olympia Dukakis passed away at the age of 89. While a cause of death has not been announced, the actress’ brother confirmed that she had been in poor health for some time. As you can imagine fans and celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to the late Moonstruck star. With this, stars like Cher and Viola Davis are sharing their memories of Dukakis.
Cher had a particularly close relationship with Olympia Dukakis, as the two are forever bonded by their mother-daughter roles in the critically acclaimed 1987 rom-com Moonstruck. Cher and Dukakis were both lauded for their performances, which earned them the Oscars for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. And based on Cher’s sweet Twitter post, it would seem her bond with Dukakis went beyond the silver screen:
As a drama teacher at NYU, Olympia Dukakis helped to inspire and mold aspiring actors, including Michael McKean. She did, however, also inspire stars who weren’t privileged enough to be in her classes. This includes Oscar winner Viola Davis, who paid tribute to Dukakis with some loving words:
Aside from her award-winning turn as matriarch Rose Castorini in Moonlight, Olympia Dukakis was also known for her role as the witty Clairee Belcher in 1989’s Steel Magnolias. She starred alongside a star-studded cast, which featured Oscar winner Sally Field. In own her tweet, Field summed up her relationship with the late actress:
Game definitely recognizes game in the world of acting, as most stars never hesitate to give props to their colleagues. Veteran actor and Emmy winner Ed Asner also took some time to remember his late friend Olympia Dukakis:
Mia Farrow also joined in on the tributes to Olympia Dukakis. Farrow praised the late actress as one of the best:
While Olympia Dukakis never seemed to be fixated on awards or honors, many can’t help but make note of her status as an Oscar recipient. Fellow Oscar winner Marlee Matlin also took to Twitter to pay tribute to her by reflecting on the night Dukakis was awarded the coveted, gold statue:
Olympia Dukakis’ skills as an actor were second to none, and her body of work pretty much speaks for itself. It’s so nice to see so many around Hollywood take the time to remember her for being an amazing performer and an incredible person.
The loss of Olympia Dukakis definitely hits hard, and her passing creates a massive void in Hollywood. But if anything, these tributes further signify that her life and legacy are sure to live on for years to come.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts and condolences to the loved ones of Olympia Dukakis at this time.