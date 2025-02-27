Gene Hackman Tributes Are Pouring In From Hollywood Greats Like Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, George Takei And More

We lost a legend, and there’s no denying it. Yesterday, Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home. While we learned about this in the early hours of the morning, many of Hollywood’s greats did not wait to post tributes, as Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, George Takei and more honored the late great actor and his family on social media.

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola worked on the film The Conversation with Hackman. Using his Instagram to pay tribute to the actor, the filmmaker posted a BTS image of them working together, with the following heartfelt message:

The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.

The greats truly are recognizing greats here. EGOT winner Viola Davis was quick to post her tribute to The French Connection star. Using a headshot of the actor, the actress used her IG caption to honor him and note some of her favorite works of his, writing:

Loved you in everything! The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven—tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir. ❤️🕊️🙏🏿

Antonio Banderas also got in on the tributes. After Hackman and his wife were found dead in their Santa Fe home, many were left in shock and are sending their condolences to their family and loved ones. That’s exactly what The Mask of Zorro actor did, too, writing on IG :

A very sad day for the cinema’s family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away. My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP

Josh Brolin was also “crushed” by this news.

The Dune actor posted an image of Hackman and Arakawa on his Instagram to mourn this devastating loss. Noting the actor’s iconic filmography – which includes some of the best movies of the 2000s , ‘90s, ‘80s and ‘70s – he wrote:

I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace.

George Takei also posted about this death in the early hours of the morning. Citing an obituary posted about the late actor, the Star Trek legend wrote on X :

We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever.

Along with actors, and like Coppola, many filmmakers paid their respects to The Royal Tenenbaums actor and his family.

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig took to X to post his tribute, citing The Conversation (the film Hackman made with Coppola) as a movie that changed the way he saw acting:

So awful. Gene was such an inspiration to so many of us who love movies. So many brilliant roles. His performance in The Conversation alone changed the way I looked at acting and what actors could bring to a role. Such an amazing career. RIP Mr. Hackman.

Meanwhile, Edgar Wright kept his tribute simple.

The Baby Driver director retweeted Mubi’s X post about the news. He didn’t say much, but his two simple words are effective and the message I’d like to leave us on:

The greatest…

Gene Hackman truly is one of the greats, and he always will be. From critical classics like The French Connection and Unforgiven to 1978’s Superman (which is one of the best Superman movies ) where he played Lex Luthor to modern cult classics like The Royal Tenenbaums, he truly left a remarkable mark on cinema. His legacy will be remembered forever.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s loved ones during this tragic time.