Gene Hackman Tributes Are Pouring In From Hollywood Greats Like Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, George Takei And More
Many are paying tribute to this legend.
We lost a legend, and there’s no denying it. Yesterday, Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home. While we learned about this in the early hours of the morning, many of Hollywood’s greats did not wait to post tributes, as Francis Ford Coppola, Viola Davis, George Takei and more honored the late great actor and his family on social media.
Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola worked on the film The Conversation with Hackman. Using his Instagram to pay tribute to the actor, the filmmaker posted a BTS image of them working together, with the following heartfelt message:
The greats truly are recognizing greats here. EGOT winner Viola Davis was quick to post her tribute to The French Connection star. Using a headshot of the actor, the actress used her IG caption to honor him and note some of her favorite works of his, writing:
Antonio Banderas also got in on the tributes. After Hackman and his wife were found dead in their Santa Fe home, many were left in shock and are sending their condolences to their family and loved ones. That’s exactly what The Mask of Zorro actor did, too, writing on IG:
Josh Brolin was also “crushed” by this news.
The Dune actor posted an image of Hackman and Arakawa on his Instagram to mourn this devastating loss. Noting the actor’s iconic filmography – which includes some of the best movies of the 2000s, ‘90s, ‘80s and ‘70s – he wrote:
George Takei also posted about this death in the early hours of the morning. Citing an obituary posted about the late actor, the Star Trek legend wrote on X:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Along with actors, and like Coppola, many filmmakers paid their respects to The Royal Tenenbaums actor and his family.
A Simple Favor director Paul Feig took to X to post his tribute, citing The Conversation (the film Hackman made with Coppola) as a movie that changed the way he saw acting:
Meanwhile, Edgar Wright kept his tribute simple.
The Baby Driver director retweeted Mubi’s X post about the news. He didn’t say much, but his two simple words are effective and the message I’d like to leave us on:
Gene Hackman truly is one of the greats, and he always will be. From critical classics like The French Connection and Unforgiven to 1978’s Superman (which is one of the best Superman movies) where he played Lex Luthor to modern cult classics like The Royal Tenenbaums, he truly left a remarkable mark on cinema. His legacy will be remembered forever.
We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s loved ones during this tragic time.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
32 Great Movies And TV Shows That Revolve Around The Super Bowl
Critics Have Seen Last Breath, And One Aspect Of The ‘Stressful’ Survival Thriller Has Them Split