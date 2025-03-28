Viola Davis Took Method Dressing To A Whole New Level With Her Sparkly Ruby Red Gown At The Premiere Of Her Amazon Prime Movie G20

In recent years, method dressing has been all the rage on red carpets , with stars like Zendaya, Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega frequently referencing the projects they are promoting with their fashion during press tours. Viola Davis not only followed in their footsteps on Thursday evening when she attended the Hollywood premiere of G20, which is one of the upcoming 2025 movies coming out in April, she had an arrival that channeled the action movie, too.

In G20, Viola Davis is set to play a fictional President of the United States, Danielle Sutton, in a thriller where she has to save the world from vicious terrorists. When Davis turned up to the premiere in Hollywood, she wore a ruby red dress, much like the Madame President wears throughout the movie. Check it out:

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Davis stunned in a sparkly strapless and floor-length gown at the world premiere of G20. She also wore her hair in tight curls and had light pink makeup and shimmering silver earrings. But that’s not all.

As I experienced myself when I attended the premiere on behalf of CinemaBlend, she arrived in Hollywood via a helicopter. Here’s the entrance video they showed right before the movie premiered for the first time:

Viola Davis Makes a Grand Entrance at the World Premiere of 'G20' - YouTube Watch On

Talk about a presidential welcome! A lot of stars have been wearing red lately while promoting their projects, between Rachel Zegler’s Snow White looks and Jenna Ortega turning up at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a rose-colored gown to talk about her new movie, Death Of A Unicorn. In Viola Davis’ case, she channeled the movie poster of G20 in the shade.

In G20, Viola Davis’ character and her family travel to Cape Town, South Africa for the annual G20 summit where the heads of state or government from the world’s 20 largest economies meet to discuss and coordinate policies regarding the globe’s economy. In the case of President Sutton’s attendance, she flies out with her family just after her 17-year-old daughter Serena (played by Black-ish’s Marsai Martin) went viral for sneaking out to a bar unattended.

Not long after the G20 summit begins, the world leaders become hostages to a terrorist group fronted by a character played by The Boys’ Antony Starr. President Sutton manages to escape with her head of security (played by Will Trent’s Ramón Rodriguez) and a few other world leaders, but she has to tap into her military experience to save the global economy and her husband (played by Anthony Anderson). While addressing the first viewers of G20 while I was inside the premiere, Davis said this about the action-packed role:

What this film meant to me was that I no longer believe in any of the limits that culture, the business, anyone has put on me… We wanted to make a film that shows that there’s no limit or obstacles in what I am capable of doing. As a woman, as a woman of color, as a woman of a certain age. This is a testament to our ability.