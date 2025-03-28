Viola Davis Took Method Dressing To A Whole New Level With Her Sparkly Ruby Red Gown At The Premiere Of Her Amazon Prime Movie G20

News
By published

She did what?

Viola Davis stealthily moving in a bright red dress in G20
(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime)

In recent years, method dressing has been all the rage on red carpets, with stars like Zendaya, Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega frequently referencing the projects they are promoting with their fashion during press tours. Viola Davis not only followed in their footsteps on Thursday evening when she attended the Hollywood premiere of G20, which is one of the upcoming 2025 movies coming out in April, she had an arrival that channeled the action movie, too.

In G20, Viola Davis is set to play a fictional President of the United States, Danielle Sutton, in a thriller where she has to save the world from vicious terrorists. When Davis turned up to the premiere in Hollywood, she wore a ruby red dress, much like the Madame President wears throughout the movie. Check it out:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Viola Davis attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon MGM Studios "G20" at TCL Chinese Theater on March 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Davis stunned in a sparkly strapless and floor-length gown at the world premiere of G20. She also wore her hair in tight curls and had light pink makeup and shimmering silver earrings. But that’s not all.

As I experienced myself when I attended the premiere on behalf of CinemaBlend, she arrived in Hollywood via a helicopter. Here’s the entrance video they showed right before the movie premiered for the first time:

Viola Davis Makes a Grand Entrance at the World Premiere of 'G20' - YouTube Viola Davis Makes a Grand Entrance at the World Premiere of 'G20' - YouTube
Watch On

Talk about a presidential welcome! A lot of stars have been wearing red lately while promoting their projects, between Rachel Zegler’s Snow White looks and Jenna Ortega turning up at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in a rose-colored gown to talk about her new movie, Death Of A Unicorn. In Viola Davis’ case, she channeled the movie poster of G20 in the shade.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Get ready for G20's release date on April 10 with an Amazon Prime subscription. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

View Deal

In G20, Viola Davis’ character and her family travel to Cape Town, South Africa for the annual G20 summit where the heads of state or government from the world’s 20 largest economies meet to discuss and coordinate policies regarding the globe’s economy. In the case of President Sutton’s attendance, she flies out with her family just after her 17-year-old daughter Serena (played by Black-ish’s Marsai Martin) went viral for sneaking out to a bar unattended.

Not long after the G20 summit begins, the world leaders become hostages to a terrorist group fronted by a character played by The Boys’ Antony Starr. President Sutton manages to escape with her head of security (played by Will Trent’s Ramón Rodriguez) and a few other world leaders, but she has to tap into her military experience to save the global economy and her husband (played by Anthony Anderson). While addressing the first viewers of G20 while I was inside the premiere, Davis said this about the action-packed role:

What this film meant to me was that I no longer believe in any of the limits that culture, the business, anyone has put on me… We wanted to make a film that shows that there’s no limit or obstacles in what I am capable of doing. As a woman, as a woman of color, as a woman of a certain age. This is a testament to our ability.

Somehow she’s 59, people! She’s an absolute icon on the red carpet and throughout her career of great performances, and her G20 entrance reminds us of that. You can stream G20 on April 10.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Bejeweled music video and Patrick Mahomes holding an NFL microphone after winning 2024&#039;s Super Bowl.

Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off
Brent Spiner as Data on Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+

Star Trek's Brent Spiner Was Asked About Returning As Data After Picard Season 3, And Didn't Leave Us Guessing With His Response
Pete Davidson sits laughing in front of a New York backdrop in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'
See more latest
Most Popular
Pete Davidson sits laughing in front of a New York backdrop in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'
Mark Hamill looking emotional in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, pictured next to Adam Driver speaking in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Disneyland Just Dropped The First Look At Luke Skywalker At Galaxy's Edge, And It's Honestly Giving Real Kylo Ren Vibes
From left to right: Olivier Richters looking exahusted and bloody in Reacher and Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing with his hands up.
Reacher’s Olivier Richters Said His Fight With Alan Ritchson Was ‘The Most Physically Demanding Thing’ They’ve Ever Done, And I Totally Get Why
Moana looking in amazement at storm in Moana 2
Moana 2 Actors Have Great Ideas For How Their Characters Should Be In Disney Parks (And Of Course There Are Flying Bats Involved)
Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo and Amelia Shepherd on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Shonda Rhimes Revealed Ideas She Had For Grey's Anatomy Spinoffs, And I Wish One Would Have Seen The Light Of Day
John Cena looking dead faced in the ring on Monday Night Raw in Brussels
A WWE Fan Made The Mistake Of Asking John Cena's Dad About His Heel Turn, And I Can't Stop Laughing
A bearded Jon Bernthal looks upset in a dingy looking room in Daredevil: Born Again.
My Favorite Thing About The New Avengers Movie Casting News Is This Hilarious The Punisher Troll (And The Comments Are Cracking Me Up Too)
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Bejeweled music video and Patrick Mahomes holding an NFL microphone after winning 2024&#039;s Super Bowl.
Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off
Hailey Bieber&#039;s YouTube channel
A Hailey Bieber Fan Posted A Supportive Message About Navigating Haters, And She Responded In A Sweet Way
kelly clarkson in a grey outfit on her daytime talk show
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Being Honest, But Her American Idol Confession May Be A Little Too Honest