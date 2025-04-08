After Viola Davis Did Nearly ‘Everything’ For The Woman King, She Used Two Stunt Doubles For G20 (And Good For Her)
The first EGOT winner/action star!
Among the new titles coming to streaming this week is an action-packed thriller where Viola Davis plays a U.S. president who must fight for the globe by using her skilled military background at the annual G20 summit. And, after I previously learned from Viola Davis’ stunt double for The Woman King that she insisted she do just about everything for the 2022 war movie, I was, of course, curious how the Oscar winner handled Amazon Prime’s G20.
A couple of years ago, Jénel Stevens (who also worked on the Black Panther stunt team) told CinemaBlend that Davis did 95 to 98% of her stunts and “was down for everything basically.” When I asked G20’s director Patricia Riggen about how Davis balanced things out with the stunt team, here's what she said:
Playing a warrior from a West African kingdom in the 1800s obviously has a different skillset than one Madame President who has been to war, and as the director shared Viola Davis picked up some new skills to show off in G20. But, yes, she very much used a stunt team. Good for her!
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, including the new Viola Davis action-thriller G20. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
When I spoke to Ramón Rodriguez about an early scene in the movie where his character, who is the head of the Secret Service, and Davis are going head-to-head in Ju Jitsu in front of the White House, he offered some more insight on her abilities at 59 years young with these words:
After Viola Davis sounds like she absolutely gave The Woman King everything she had, I’m happy the actress allowed two stunt doubles to share the work with her because she proved herself in the 2022 action film. But she clearly did quite a few scenes herself, too. And when you watch the movie with an Amazon Prime subscription once it comes out, you’ll notice it’s rather violent as well.
Riggen continued:
G20 has Davis and the first family (played by Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Christopher Farrar) traveling to South Africa for the summit where a group of major world leaders get together and discuss the global economy. The action starts when terrorists led by The Boys’ Antony Starr take over the summit and use the world leaders to create their own deepfake videos with them to then inspire the world to go into another financial direction.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the press tour so far, Viola Davis took method dressing to a new level by wearing a red dress like the movie and turning up to the premiere in a helicopter. The Amazon movie drops on Thursday, April 10.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Asked 1923’s Brandon Sklenar What It Was Like Walking Out Of A Burning Building With Harrison Ford, And I Can See Why He Compared It To Die Hard And John Wick
The Handmaid’s Tale Cast Reacts To The Public’s Emotional Reaction To The Show’s Run: ‘Left Me Speechless'