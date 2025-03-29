After Timothée Chalamet Name-Dropped Viola Davis During Viral Speech, The Legendary Actress Had A Fantastic Response

Awards season has come and gone, but there are plenty of moments from it that will surely stick with the public for years to come. There were plenty of great speeches from the 2025 Oscar winners, for instance, but one of the most notable addresses occurred at this year’s SAG Awards. That’s where Timothée Chalamet accepted an award and in his acceptance speech, spoke about chasing greatness and name-dropped a few Hollywood titans. Viola Davis was one of them, and she’s now sharing her take on Chalamet’s comments.

The 29-year-old leading man was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Seemingly surprised by the win, the A-lister took to the stage to thank his mother as well as his castmates. Aside from discussing the work he put into channeling Dylan (which included learning to play guitar), he conveyed his desire to carve his name alongside greats like Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis.

Many reactions to Timothée Chalamet’s sentiments were positive, while others seemingly accused the actor of being arrogant. Though Viola Davis didn’t seem to have a problem with them. Access Hollywood caught up with the EGOT at the premiere of her 2025 new movie release, G20. When asked for his take on Chalamet’s shoutout, Davis confirmed that her daughter was the one who told her about it, before explaining what she thinks the true meaning behind the “beautiful” speech is:

She was actually the first one who told me, my daughter, because she loves Timothée Chalamet. It was a speech about excellence. It wasn't about celebrity. It wasn't about ego. I completely understood it. And it was beautiful.

It sounds like the Widows alum is of the position that Mr. Chalamet wasn’t trying to be egotistical but was merely showing respect to those who’ve achieved greatness. Personally, I agree with the acclaimed star’s assessment. If anything, I found it refreshing that an actor was willing to be so candid about their desire to be the best they can be within their industry. And, as a fan of Viola Davis, I also love that she was one of the performers Chalamet went out of his way to name. You can check out the speech for yourself:

Timothée Chalamet’s filmography is already quite impressive, as he’s put in some great performances in films from revered directors. Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films are just a few of the notable productions on his resume. For his work, he also has two Oscar nominations, four BAFTA nods and more acknowledgements. And despite challenges young actors face when finding work today, Chalamet has managed to land roles that work for him.

Of course, the New York native still has a long way to go before he can truly be considered one of the all-time greats. I’d say he has a good chance of reaching that pinnacle should he continue on his current trajectory. And, if I were him, I’d use Viola Davis’ positive comments, to further “fuel” his desire to achieve greatness and be open about that goal.

