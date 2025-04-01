Viola Davis Admits She Wants To Join The MCU, And I’m Cracking Up Over The Character Idea She Has

There are so many Oscar winners who were great in Marvel movies , like Robert Downey Jr., Robert Redford, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. So, where’s Viola Davis in the mix? Fortunately, the actress has admitted to wanting to join the MCU and I’m cracking up over her character idea!

Viola Davis is among the actresses we want to see in a Marvel movie for many reasons. She has a background in comic book movies from being cast as the ruthless Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad and its sequel. Plus, Davis’s 2025 movie release of G2O further proves how kickass she is. At the film’s red carpet event, EW asked the EGOT winner if she’d have any interest in being in an upcoming Marvel movie , and here was her answer:

Yeah, absolutely. Don't know what hero I would be, you know. I just, my daughter is a Marvel fanatic, so I've watched, I think almost all of them five, six times.

This has to happen! We all know through Viola Davis’s best performances that her portrayal of strong women is flawless. Whether she’s fighting the school system in Still I Rise or in full bad-ass warrior mode in The Woman King , I believe Davis has what it takes to play a superhero.

If I were to picture Viola Davis as a Marvel superhero that’s never been portrayed on the big screen before, I could see her as Moondragon. She was first seen in the Iron Man comics as one of the most powerful telepaths, and she could transform into a dragon. The American actress/producer, on the other hand, has her own ideas for what character she’d like to play, and it cracks me up:

Probably an Iron Man. I would be — maybe Iron Mania? Iron Shaniqua Mania?

“Iron Shaniqua Mania” may be a mouthful, but I still want to see that happen. Even more so, I’d love for Viola Davis to sport the metal suit and fight evil forces in mid-air. While the Iron Man we know sadly sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel multiverse can work its magic showing us an Iron Woman from another reality.

While Viola Davis can hold the emotional weight of a Marvel character, her previous experiences have also shown she can handle the physical demands that come with a superhero role. After all, the How to Get Away with Murder actress did nearly “everything” for fight scenes in The Woman King and showed off her incredible workout progress after gaining weight for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. So it's time for her to don the superhero suit already!

Now that Davis has expressed interest in joining the MCU, I need to see her take on a Marvel hero. Or should I say, Iron Shaniqua Mania? That still makes me laugh. Iron Mania or Iron Shaniqua Mania may not exist in the MCU just yet, but G20 will be available on your Amazon Prime Video subscription on April 10th.