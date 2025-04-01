Viola Davis Admits She Wants To Join The MCU, And I’m Cracking Up Over The Character Idea She Has

News
By published

Now, this I wanna see.

Viola Davis in The Woman King
(Image credit: Sony/TriStar)

There are so many Oscar winners who were great in Marvel movies, like Robert Downey Jr., Robert Redford, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. So, where’s Viola Davis in the mix? Fortunately, the actress has admitted to wanting to join the MCU and I’m cracking up over her character idea!

Viola Davis is among the actresses we want to see in a Marvel movie for many reasons. She has a background in comic book movies from being cast as the ruthless Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad and its sequel. Plus, Davis’s 2025 movie release of G2O further proves how kickass she is. At the film’s red carpet event, EW asked the EGOT winner if she’d have any interest in being in an upcoming Marvel movie, and here was her answer:

Yeah, absolutely. Don't know what hero I would be, you know. I just, my daughter is a Marvel fanatic, so I've watched, I think almost all of them five, six times.

This has to happen! We all know through Viola Davis’s best performances that her portrayal of strong women is flawless. Whether she’s fighting the school system in Still I Rise or in full bad-ass warrior mode in The Woman King, I believe Davis has what it takes to play a superhero.

If I were to picture Viola Davis as a Marvel superhero that’s never been portrayed on the big screen before, I could see her as Moondragon. She was first seen in the Iron Man comics as one of the most powerful telepaths, and she could transform into a dragon. The American actress/producer, on the other hand, has her own ideas for what character she’d like to play, and it cracks me up:

Probably an Iron Man. I would be — maybe Iron Mania? Iron Shaniqua Mania?

“Iron Shaniqua Mania” may be a mouthful, but I still want to see that happen. Even more so, I’d love for Viola Davis to sport the metal suit and fight evil forces in mid-air. While the Iron Man we know sadly sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel multiverse can work its magic showing us an Iron Woman from another reality.

While Viola Davis can hold the emotional weight of a Marvel character, her previous experiences have also shown she can handle the physical demands that come with a superhero role. After all, the How to Get Away with Murder actress did nearly “everything” for fight scenes in The Woman King and showed off her incredible workout progress after gaining weight for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. So it's time for her to don the superhero suit already!

Now that Davis has expressed interest in joining the MCU, I need to see her take on a Marvel hero. Or should I say, Iron Shaniqua Mania? That still makes me laugh. Iron Mania or Iron Shaniqua Mania may not exist in the MCU just yet, but G20 will be available on your Amazon Prime Video subscription on April 10th.

TOPICS
Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Hayley Atwell as Earth-838&#039;s Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hayley Atwell Recalls What She ‘Took Umbrage’ With When Filming Doctor Strange 2 Cameo As Captain Carter

Carrie Coon (as Proxima Midnight) in Avengers: Infinity War

Turns Out Carrie Coon's Absence In Avengers: Endgame Was Over Money, And Her Husband Expertly Zinged Marvel When Explaining Why She Didn't Push Back
Close up of Sadie Sink standing in front of a pile of trash.

I've Pinpointed Why I Like O'Dessa Despite Not Being A Fan Of Musicals
See more latest
Most Popular
Jennifer Lopez walking down an asile of people with their hands up, she&#039;s wearing an orange dress and flower crown while holding a big pink flower.
‘Life Goes On’: Insider Drops Claims About Jennifer Lopez’s Mindset As She Moves Forward After Her Divorce From Ben Affleck
Morgan Wallen performs on Saturday Night Live
Before Morgan Wallen's Viral SNL Exit, The Country Singer Apparently Said No To Appearing In A Sketch
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Sydney Sweeney promotes the upcoming film &quot;The Housemaid&quot; at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sydney Sweeney Wore A Gorgeous Corseted Dress When The Housemaid Debuted Its First Footage, But I'm Loving Amanda Seyfried's Mean Girls Throwback Look
Gwendoline Christie smiles as she stands in the middle of a busy hallway, during the teaser trailer for Wednesday.
Gwendoline Christie Really Wants To Be 'A Radical New Element' Of The James Bond Franchise, And I Know Exactly Who She Should Play
Side by side of Margot Robbie in Barbie and Seth Rogen in The Studio.
I Was Shocked To Learn Barbie Changed Seth Rogen's The Studio In A Massive Way, But It Also Makes Complete Sense
Hayley Atwell as Earth-838&#039;s Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Hayley Atwell Recalls What She ‘Took Umbrage’ With When Filming Doctor Strange 2 Cameo As Captain Carter
Kanye West sits down for an interview, while Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs speaks at the BET Awards
‘I Related To Puff’: As Diddy Lands Another Legal Victory, Kanye West Doubles Down On His Support Of The Imprisoned Rapper
Melanie Lynskey looks ahead with a serious face of disappointment in Yellowjackets, pictured next to a smiling Jason Ritter in a suit, on Matlock.
Melanie Lynskey Reveals The TV-Related Faux Pas Her Matlock-Starring Husband Jason Ritter Commits, And This Would Drive Me ‘Crazy’ Too
Woody Harrelson in The Hunger Games
Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Just Dropped New Movie Details, And I'm So Excited About The Franchise's 'Return To Form'
Jaleel White as Steve getting pummeled by pies on Family Matters.
Family Matters’ Jaleel White Recalls Begging To Be In That Epic Food Fight Scene… And What Went Wrong