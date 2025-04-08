New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 7 -13)

Some weeks are better than others when it comes to new streaming content, and then thare weeks like this one that aren’t just better; they’re incredible. This week brings something of note to virtually every major streaming platform. There’s so much good stuff ithat t’s difficult to keep it all in one list.

Four different high-profile series debut this week from four different major streaming services. On top of that we have a documentary look at one of the great cult classics in animated movie history and a high-octane action movie. It’s a little something for everybody.

Not Just A Goof - April 7 (Disney+)

It’s been 30 years since Disney released A Goofy Movie in theaters, and somehow, three decades later, the popularity of the film has yet to subside. Not Just a Goof debuted at last year’s D23 event and now the documentary film on the enduring legacy of A Goofy Movie will be available with a Disney+ subscription.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Sixth & Final Season Premiere - April 8 (Hulu)

The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale has been insanely popular since it first debuted, and more than two years after the previous season 5, your Hulu subscription can finally bring you the end of the story as the finale season arrives to complete the story.

Black Mirror, Season 7 April 10 (Netflix)

Netflix’s anthology of the strange and surreal hasn’t been seen for nearly two years, but Black Mirror finally makes holding on to your Netflix subscription worthwhile. This season includes appearances from Awkwafina, Will Poulter, Paul Giamatti and more. It also will include a sequel double episode to the “USS Callister” episode, possibly the most popular episode of the series to date.

G20 April 10 Prime Video

Viola Davis received critical raves for her starring role in The Woman King, which showed everybody just how good the actress could be as a powerful action-heroine. Now, in the new movie G20, available with a Prime subscription, Davis takes on the bad guys once again, this time as an ass-kicking President of the United States who must save her family after terrorists take over the G20 summit in South Africa.

Doctor Who, Season 2 Premiere - April 12 (Disney+)

Disney scored a major coup when it became the home for all things Doctor Who, and after a strong Freshman outing for Ncuti Gatwa’s version of The Doctor, he returns with a new companion and brand new adventures throughout time and space.

The Last Of Us Season 2 - April 13 (Max)

Season 1 of The Last of Us was arguably one of the best adaptations of a video game ever put on screen, and now, with Season 2, the show will attempt to do it all over again. The Last of Us Part II had a lot to live up to as a video game, and the HBO series (which is available with a Max subscription) will be following in equally significant footsteps.

If somehow, there’s nothing quite for you on this list, worry not. The rest of April will continue to drop some great shows and movies. Something made for you should be coming along shortly.