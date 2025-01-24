Beloved YA Novel Children Of Blood And Bone Has Announced A Stacked Cast, And I'm Moving It Up On My TBR Immediately For 3 Reasons

As an avid reader, I love getting ready for upcoming book adaptations because it’s just so much fun how a book can compare to a novel. Sure, the source material is almost always better than the movie or TV show, but it can be satisfying to see how the different mediums tell the same story. And following a new announcement coming out about the movie Children Of Blood And Bone, I’m very much sold on finally getting into the book series.

I’m Floored By The Talent In Paramount’s Children Of Blood And Bone

First off, this cast is actually ridiculous. Per Variety , eight very talented actors have already signed on and there’s more in negotiations. To first talk about the heavy hitters, Viola Davis will play a Seer named Mama Agba. Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo will play an admiral named Kaea who is right hand to the king, played by Chiwetel Ejifor. Idris Elba will play a high priest named Lekan, and Lashana Lynch will play the mother to the main characters, Zelie and Tzain.

(Image credit: Sony/Netflix/20th Century Fox)

Oh, and apparently Regina King is currently in negotiations to play the queen of the kingdom of Orïsha, the setting of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling series. Paramount is assembling some of the biggest casts of talented actors we’ve seen in a minute. This is clearly a big production that the studio is investing in and has impressed a slew of talent.

I’m Excited To See Talent From The Woman King Reunited

Leading the adaptation will be Thuso Mbedu as the fantasy film’s heroine Zelie. I don’t know if you saw 2023’s The Woman King , but that was the first and only movie in which I’ve seen Mbedu, and she is amazing in her role. She co-starred with Viola Davis in that movie, who did almost every stunt in the action movie , along with Lynch. We loved The Woman King in our review , especially for the direction of Gina Prince-Blythewood, who will also be directing the Children of Blood and Bone.

(Image credit: Comedy Central/FX/Disney/Warner Bros.)

Thuso Mbedu will also be joined by Snowfall’s Damson Idris, who is set to star in F9 with Brad Pitt this year, and The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg will play the children of the king who embark on a quest with Zelie to take back the magic that is stolen from their kingdom. House Party’s Tosin Cole will play Zelie’s older brother.

I Love The Idea Of A New Fantasy YA Trilogy Being On The Big Screen

As a book reader who loved following The Hunger Games series when it was being made into movies and is excited for the upcoming prequel , I love the idea of there finally being a big-budget YA adaptation again. So many of them in the past just weren’t not successful, oftentimes because the right attention wasn’t put into them. With this cast, its director and author Tomi Adeyemi even co-writing the screenplay, I’m ready to read this series (there are three books) and then get even more excited for the movie. The film has a release date of Jan. 15, 2027 and will be made for IMAX.