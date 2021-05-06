Idris Elba's The Suicide Squad Character: What To Know About Bloodsport From The Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I remember, before Idris Elba’s The Suicide Squad character was revealed, many assumed he was replacing Will Smith as Deadshot. While I do not think too many people would have been opposed to that, we can probably all agree it is much more satisfying to see Idris Elba play Bloodsport, a new character to the DCEU movies, instead.

The DC villain is actually making his official live action debut in James Gunn’s rebootquel - one of the most anticipated 2021 movies - which means this will be many audiences’ introduction to Bloodsport. The following five essential facts should help acquaint moviegoers with one of the Suicide Squad cast’s newest recruits before August, when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max. We shall begin with the surprising reveal of his archenemy.