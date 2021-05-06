Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today, And Fans Are Still Bummed Out

Raimi of course had helmed the first three movies in the Spider-Man saga with Toney Maguire in the role, and his third one was a disappointment. Fans really wanted him to be able to close that chapter of his career on a high note. As you well know, Spider-Man 4 never happened. Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire walked away from the project, even though Spider-Man 3 was the highest-grossing film in Raimi’s tenure. The studio chose to reboot, and that release date came and went. But 10 years later, fans are still griping about the movie they never got to see: