Tom Hardy Just Set The Record Straight On Those Viral Comments About A Spider-Man And Venom Crossover

News
By published

So much has been said about this specific crossover's potential.

Tom Hardy mouth covered in Venom: The Last Dance
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Upon the release of Venom: The Last Dance in 2024, Tom Hardy’s tenure in the lead role came to a close. Hardy has since spoken highly of his experience making the comic book movie trilogy, though he’s also long discussed his interest in wanting Venom and Spider-Man to cross paths. Just recently, the British actor shared comments about a theoretical crossover project for the two characters, and many seemed to believe that such a project was “close” to happening. Now, Hardy is clarifying those much-discussed remarks.

What Did Tom Hardy Originally Say About Venom And Spider-Man?

Tom Hardy has definitely gone back and forth when it comes to his thoughts on the possibility of his outrageous symbiote antihero crossing paths with the friendly neighborhood hero. Just recently, he shared some comments on the matter when asked during an interview. He initially acknowledged that he didn’t know how to answer the question, especially when it comes to his own kids’ disappointment on the matter. However, Hardy did say that, at one point, a crossover film was nearly a possibility:

We got close. We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun. And for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there.

The Dunkirk alum suggests that studio politics are what intervened in that particular situation. Ultimately, after this interview was released, some seemed to be of the thinking that the production was actually in the works. That prompted the actor to provide additional details when prompted in another recent interview.

How Did Tom Hardy Clarify His Comments About The Supposed Crossover?

As he continued to make the press round while promoting his new show, MobLand, Tom Hardy was asked about his crossover comments by the Associated Press. Hardy went on to tell the news outlet that his initial comments were misread by fans. The star explained himself with the following sentiments:

People embellish a story. I just said I would have loved to work with ‘Spider-Man,’ but it never happened, which is a fact. It hasn’t happened. And I’m no longer working with ‘Venom’ … it is a shame because my kids would love to watch Venom and Spider-Man together. I would have liked that.

The past several years have seen Tom Hardy share varied takes on a mashup involving the famous Marvel Comics characters. On some occasions, he expressed immense enthusiasm over such a possibility, hyping up some fans in the process. Hardy also did just that with a few Venom and Spidey teases he shared on social media and swiftly deleted. At the end of 2024, though, Hardy side-stepped specific details regarding why the two franchises never cross-pollinated. Now, I can’t help but wonder if that was due to fear of his comments possibly being misconstrued.

Regardless, the fact that this latest iteration of Eddie Brock has never actually met Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is disappointing. A number of die-hard fans definitely wanted that to come to fruition and, at this point, it almost seems like a grave sin that it didn’t occur. The Last Dance offered up only minimal connections to the larger Spider-Verse, which was also less-than-exciting.

Currently, Tom Holland’s beloved iteration of the web-slinger is set to swing into the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will open in theaters in July 2026. We’ve seemingly reached the end of the road with Tom Hardy’s Eddie and Venom, so it seems the chances of the characters meeting up are slim (barring any surprises in the upcoming Avengers movies). For now, you can stream Venom: The Last Dance using a Netflix subscription.

TOPICS
Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spider man
Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side

‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Fans Think They Know Who The Spider-Man 4 Villain Is, And I 100% Hope They’re Right
meghan markle on with love, meghan

‘This Is A Thing, In 2025?’ Meghan Markle Gets Real About The Criticism Of Her Netflix Show
See more latest
Most Popular
meghan markle on with love, meghan
‘This Is A Thing, In 2025?’ Meghan Markle Gets Real About The Criticism Of Her Netflix Show
Glen Powell appears in Anyone but You, while Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Killers of the Flower Moon
I Did Not Have Glen Powell Hanging Out With The Pussy Posse On My Bingo Card, But There's A Pic Of Him Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio
The staff of The White Lotus in Thailand (including Dom Hetrakul as Pornchai and Lalisa Manobal as Mook, far right) stand on the beach to great their latest guests in The White Lotus Season 3.
The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Told Me Who They Want To See In Season 4, And There’s So Many Great Picks
Mid shot of Jack Black and Jason Momoa&#039;s faces as they stare down from the top of a cliff in Minecraft.
See This Roundup Up Of Teens Getting Yelled At, Going Wild And Getting Too Turnt At Minecraft Screenings
Robbie Coltrane smiles knowingly as Hagrid in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer&#039;s Stone
Harry Potter TV Series Casting Rumors Are Everywhere, And One Actor Responded To Claims He’s Playing Hagrid
Reynolds as NicePool, Jackman as Wolverine, Lively Returns in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Famously Sent Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman A Ping Pong Table During Deadpool & Wolverine. Apparently, She Also Enjoys A Good Round
Andrew Robinson as Garak in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
I Just Discovered Deep Space Nine's Horror Episode, And Now I Need A Star Trek Slasher Movie
Kanye West and Kim Kardashain (side by side)
The Kanye-Related Rules Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Enforcing In Her House
Hugh Jackman appears in Logan, while Sutton Foster stars in Younger
As Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Date, An Insider Makes A Claim About The Next Big ‘Challenge’ In Their Relationship
Ego Nwodim holds a microphone toward the audience, and Colin Jost and Michael Che have shocked expressions on their faces.
Colin Jost Couldn’t Stop Laughing After Some Members Of The SNL Audience Screamed An Obscenity