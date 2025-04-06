Tom Hardy Just Set The Record Straight On Those Viral Comments About A Spider-Man And Venom Crossover
So much has been said about this specific crossover's potential.
Upon the release of Venom: The Last Dance in 2024, Tom Hardy’s tenure in the lead role came to a close. Hardy has since spoken highly of his experience making the comic book movie trilogy, though he’s also long discussed his interest in wanting Venom and Spider-Man to cross paths. Just recently, the British actor shared comments about a theoretical crossover project for the two characters, and many seemed to believe that such a project was “close” to happening. Now, Hardy is clarifying those much-discussed remarks.
What Did Tom Hardy Originally Say About Venom And Spider-Man?
Tom Hardy has definitely gone back and forth when it comes to his thoughts on the possibility of his outrageous symbiote antihero crossing paths with the friendly neighborhood hero. Just recently, he shared some comments on the matter when asked during an interview. He initially acknowledged that he didn’t know how to answer the question, especially when it comes to his own kids’ disappointment on the matter. However, Hardy did say that, at one point, a crossover film was nearly a possibility:
The Dunkirk alum suggests that studio politics are what intervened in that particular situation. Ultimately, after this interview was released, some seemed to be of the thinking that the production was actually in the works. That prompted the actor to provide additional details when prompted in another recent interview.
How Did Tom Hardy Clarify His Comments About The Supposed Crossover?
As he continued to make the press round while promoting his new show, MobLand, Tom Hardy was asked about his crossover comments by the Associated Press. Hardy went on to tell the news outlet that his initial comments were misread by fans. The star explained himself with the following sentiments:
The past several years have seen Tom Hardy share varied takes on a mashup involving the famous Marvel Comics characters. On some occasions, he expressed immense enthusiasm over such a possibility, hyping up some fans in the process. Hardy also did just that with a few Venom and Spidey teases he shared on social media and swiftly deleted. At the end of 2024, though, Hardy side-stepped specific details regarding why the two franchises never cross-pollinated. Now, I can’t help but wonder if that was due to fear of his comments possibly being misconstrued.
Regardless, the fact that this latest iteration of Eddie Brock has never actually met Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is disappointing. A number of die-hard fans definitely wanted that to come to fruition and, at this point, it almost seems like a grave sin that it didn’t occur. The Last Dance offered up only minimal connections to the larger Spider-Verse, which was also less-than-exciting.
Currently, Tom Holland’s beloved iteration of the web-slinger is set to swing into the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will open in theaters in July 2026. We’ve seemingly reached the end of the road with Tom Hardy’s Eddie and Venom, so it seems the chances of the characters meeting up are slim (barring any surprises in the upcoming Avengers movies). For now, you can stream Venom: The Last Dance using a Netflix subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening
Marvel Fans Think They Know Who The Spider-Man 4 Villain Is, And I 100% Hope They’re Right