'I Didn't Say That': Tom Hardy Clarifies Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Comments
Here's the deal.
The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing down, as various cinematic universes compete at the box office. That includes' Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which has been noticeably missing Tom Holland's hero. Tom Hardy went viral for saying he got "close" to a crossover with the wall crawler, and now he's clarifying what he meant. Let's break it all down.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order not-so-patently waited for Eddie Brock and Peter Parker to meet, to no avail. This looked like it was really happening thanks to Venom 2's credits scene, which saw him travel through the multiverse as a result of Doctor Strange's Spider-Man: No Way Home spell. But it never actually came to fruition, and Hardy spoke to THR about his viral comments, offering:
Well, that's much more clear. The crossover being "close" was likely a reference to Tom Hardy's character being transported across the multiverse. Unfortunately he never met Peter Parer, and Venom 3's opening scene saw him transported back to his own universe. Womp womp.
Despite this clarification, Hardy's comments will likely still set the internet ablaze among comic book fans. After all, he mentioned nearly being in No Way Home alongside other villains like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and more. And I'm sure many moviegoers are wishing that did indeed happeen.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The MCU is streaming exclusively on Max. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
While clarifying his comments, Hardy once again mentioned being bummed that young fans couldn't watch Spider-Man and Venom come to blows on the big screen. These characters are intimately connected on the page, so it felt like an inevitably... especially once Let There Be Carnage's ending seemed to set it up. Alas, it looks like we'll probably never see Hardy and Holland together on the big screen playing these beloved characters.
The fact that three Venom movies came and went without this crossover is seriously a head scratcher. And Spider-Man's lack of inclusion in Sony's franchise seems to have negatively affected projects like Morbius, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.
Tom Holland is expected to return as Peter Parker when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st, 2026. So we shouldn't expect the character to pop up in any projects on the 2025 movie release list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Tom Hardy Just Set The Record Straight On Those Viral Comments About A Spider-Man And Venom Crossover
‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening