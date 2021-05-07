One Mortal Kombat Star Reveals His Favorite Fight And More Were Cut From The Finished Product

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Video game movies have had a checkered history, but the genre has had a series of exciting wins. The latest of these movies is Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat, which was released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated spectacle featured a number of epic battles, but Cole Young actor Lewis Tan recently revealed that more were cut, including his favorite fight.
Lewis Tan had the privilege of creating a new character in Mortal Kombat, as Cole Young isn’t a fighter in the long-running game franchise. We watched him fight Goro, Mileena, Scorpion, but it turns out that Tan’s favorite battle sequence was left on the cutting floor. In the actor’s words,
FOMO alert. While Mortal Kombat’s 110 minutes was filled with plenty of bloodshed and fights, Lewis Tan admits that a number more didn’t make it into the theatrical cut. As if there wasn’t already reason for fans to hope that Warner Bros. commits to a sequel.
Lewis Tan’s comments come from his personal Twitter page, which he’s been using to directly communicate with the fans. Once Mortal Kombat was finally released the floodgates opened, with the cast and crew sharing set photos and additional information. And calls for the deleted scene will no doubt get louder with this latest update.
As Lewis Tan mentions, it’s perfectly normal for movies to leave footage on the cutting room floor, so Mortal Kombat is no exception in that regard. The question is: which fight was the actor’s favorite as Cole Young? Perhaps another iconic fighter from the video games was meant to have an appearance.
Since Mortal Kombat was released, everyone involved has expressed their interest in continuing the story with a sequel. There were certainly a number of teases, and the movie didn’t actually feature the titular tournament. The final scene also teased the entrance of fan favorite fighter Johnny Cage, starting fan castings in the process.
It’ll be interesting to see how the success of Mortal Kombat is measured, and how that affects Warner Bros.’ decision on the franchise’s future. Obviously the movie’s box office performance is affected by the ongoing pandemic, but there’s also streaming numbers to consider. While the cast is contracted for more movies, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed.
