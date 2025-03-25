After Mortal Kombat 2's First Images Revealed Karl Urban's Johnny Cage And More, The Street Fighter Movie Got Bad News

Not quite a fatality yet.

Logo for Mortal Kombat 2 with dragon head and green eyes
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A well-made video game movie can make it very easy to forget about how many more slapdash and poorly conceived live-action versions there are. For many, 2021’s Mortal Kombat was an enjoyably brainless trip to the theater, and its sequel is among the most anticipated upcoming video game adaptations, thanks in part to Karl Urban’s debut as Johnny Cage.

But as excitement builds for Mortal Kombat 2 soon after its first official images hit the Internet, another high-profile fighting game movie received some bad news, as the in-the-works Street Fighter remake’s future is now in question. This is why we can’t have nice-ish things.

Box art for Street Fighter II from Capcom

(Image credit: Capcop)

The Street Fighter Remake Just Lost Its Release Date To Another Movie

Despite Sony’s initial eagerness to pencil in a super-early release date for Street Fighter — it was already going for a post-2025 theatrical release with a date set at March 20, 2026 — the studio’s execs have apparently second-guessed that decision. Now, the Legendary-distributed project is without a date entirely, and it’s unclear what the back-up plan will be for it.

This unfortunate update is coming out of left field in a way, considering it was just in mid-February when The Eric Andre Show and Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai was announced as the game adaptation’s new director. Also one of the Eps behind the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Beef and Daniel Dae Kim’s upcoming streaming series Butterfly.

You Decide!

Jean-Claude Van Damme in the Street Fighter movie

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Mortal Kombat Vs. Street Fighter: Which Bad Video Game Movie Is Better

Previously, the Australian filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou were attached to direct and produce Street Fighter as a follow-up to their smash hit horror Talk to Me, but they later backed out. (Their actually follow-up will be the pet-resurrecting horror Bring Her Back.)

At this point, it’s unknown why Sony balked on sticking with the original release date. No cast members have been revealed for the new adaptation to date, so it’s possibly there are scheduling issues for stars that we just don’t know about yet.

Also worth noting: Sony also flipped the release date script on Tommy Wirkola's upcoming shark thriller Shiver, which was originally set for August 1, 2025. That film will now hit theaters nearly a year later, only July 3, 2026.

Johnny Cage wearing sunglasses in fighting stance for Mortal Kombat 2

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mortal Kombat 2 Is Definitely Still On The Way

With Karl Urban looking as fly as ever as Johnny Cage — sorry, not sorry, The Boys' Billy Butcher — Mortal Kombat 2 is thankfully still set to blast its way into theaters this year as the second directorial effort from filmmaker Simon McQuoid, with screenwriter Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) stepping in to pen the sequel.

Beyond Urban, the new movie co-stars Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Hiroiyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, and Damon Herriman among others.

Mortal Kombat II is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 24, 2025.

