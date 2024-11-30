32 TV And Movie Adaptions Of Great Video Games

For almost as long as video games have been popular, Hollywood has been adapting them for movies and television shows. Often it's fighting games like Mortal Kombat, but even more G-rated games like Candy Crush have been adapted in one way or another. The adaptations aren't always great, but the games they chose usually are. Here is our list of great games that have been adapted into movies and TV shows.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mortal Kombat

When the first Mortal Combat video game was first released in 1992 it was immediately one of the most controversial games on the market. It was also massively popular. It's still very popular, as new games have continued to be released over the years and there have been multiple adaptions, including for the first time as a movie in 1995.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Tomb Raider

The first Tomb Raider video game came out in 2001 and there have been multiple installments of the game about a female archeologist and action hero, Lara Croft. The game was first adapted into a movie starring Angelia Jolie in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and its sequel. It was adapted again in a reboot starring Alicia Vikander, in 2018.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sonic The Hedgehog

The first Sonic The Hedgehog game became a pillar of the SEGA gaming system in 1991. It took a long time, but it was eventually adapted into a hit movie in 2020 with the same name. In the '90s, it was briefly turned into an animated show as well.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last Of Us

The Last Of Us was an unlikely hit video game before it was turned into a very well-received hit TV show on HBO. The show, starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, has found fans far from its core gamer base and is one of the best shows in HBO in recent history.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Legendary)

Warcraft

The Warcraft series of video games has been one of the more enduring franchises in the whole industry. It makes sense that eventually it would get adapted into a movie. It finally was for the first time in 2016. Unfortunately, the movie didn't live up to the popularity of the game and was a critical and box office flop.

(Image credit: Illumination)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in 2023 defied all the cynics when it became a massive hit. Critics of the movie doubted the animated movie could be a hit, but in a tribute to the enduring popularity of a game series that started in the early 1980s, the movie went on to make over $1.3 billion at the box office.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Five Nights at Freddy's

Indie video games don't often turn into huge media franchises, but that is just what Five Nights at Freddy's has done. The original game, released in 2004 found a hardcore cult following that has grown with each subsequent release. The first movie was released in 2023 and made more than ten times its budget at the box office.

(Image credit: PBS)

Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

In the mid-80s, computer games were still in their infancy, and one of the most popular games was Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? It was so popular that it was turned into a kids game show in 1991 with the late, great Lynn Thigpen presenting it. It was rebooted by Netflix, but that proved to be a great example of a show that didn't need to be rebooted.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Twisted Metal

Between 1996 and 2012 the Twisted Metal franchise released eight games and became one of the most popular driving games of all time. More than a decade after its last release, it was turned into a TV show on Peacock where its enduring popularity made it a hit.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Assassin's Creed

The Assassin's Creed games have been wildly popular since the first game was released in 2007. Multiple version of the game, spread out over different eras of history, have remained popular in spite of the one attempt to adapt to a movie, starring Michael Fassbender, in 2016, disappointed critics and fans of the game alike.

(Image credit: Gramercy Pictures)

Double Dragon

Double Dragon was one of the very first one-on-one fighting games when it was first released in 1987. It was also one of the first to be adapted into a movie when a film starring Robert Patrick, Scott Wolf, and Alyssa Milano was released in 1994. The movie was pretty bad, and that was reflected in its dismal box office performance.

(Image credit: Marcos Cruz/Netflix)

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is a rare example of a video series and a movie series that have both been wildly successful. Multiple entries of both have proven to be popular over the last couple of decades. Zombies never really go out of style.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout

The Fallout video game series launched in 1997 and multiple entires in both the main series and in spinoffs have been released in the years since. After a few attempts to get a movie made, the game was finally adapted for a TV show in 2024, and it became an instant hit on Amazon's stream service.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Rampage

Of all the movies on this list, Rampage has to be the one that was the most surprising to get a movie adaptation of it. Sure, the game was popular when it was released in 1987, but it never seemed like the kind of game that would get turned into a movie. That is until it was made into a disaster film starring Dwayne Johnson in 2018.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Legendary)

Pokémon

It's hard to pick just one adaption for Pokémon. The franchise is ubiquitous in every possible way. Whether it's video games, playing cards, comic books, TV shows, and movies, Pokémon is everywhere.

(Image credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Pac-Man

In the 1980s Pac-Man was more than just a video game. It was a cultural phenomenon. It was really the first time a video crossed over fully into pop culture, so it makes sense that it would be one of the first games to get adapted into a TV show, in the form of a Saturday morning cartoon in 1982.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Doom

Dwayne Johnson has starred in a few video game adaptations, including 2005's Doom. The movie was based on one of the first, and most popular first-person shooter games of the same name that was also incredibly controversial as such. The movie was less controversial, and significantly less popular than the game as well.

(Image credit: CBS)

Candy Crush

One of the early smash hit games for smartphones was Candy Crush when it came out in 2012. It was adapted into a game show presented by Mario Lopez in 2017, but it was not popular, to say the least, and was canceled after just nine episodes.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Maniac Mansion

Perhaps the weirdest entry on this list is Maniac Mansion. The 1987 PC-based game was pretty popular for its day, but no one would have thought it could be turned into a TV. Those doubters were proved wrong when it did become a TV show on Canadian television in 1990. The show did not have much in common with the game, however.

(Image credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

Halo

When the XBox was first released, a ton of effort was put into the first game included with the console, Halo. It has remained a staple of the console and many different versions of the game have been released over the years. After many starts and stops in other media, with multiple attempts to make various movies and TV shows, finally in 2022 the hit franchise was launched as a TV series on Paramount+, where it ran for two seasons.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Alone In The Dark

In 1992 Atari created the first Alone In The Dark game and it has since gone on to become one of the most enduring franchises since. In the ultimate proof that a game's popularity doesn't automatically translate to box office success, the 2005 Alone In The Dark movie, starring Christian Slater, was a huge bomb.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

DOA: Dead Or Alive

Sometimes it seems that most video game adaptions bomb when they are adapted into movies. That's because of movies like DOA: Dead Or Alive. Based on the hit fighting franchise of the same name DOA: Dead Or Alive absolutely tanked at the box office, making less than $8 million against a $30 million budget.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Prince Of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time starring Jake Gyllenhaal was a huge gamble by Disney when they put up a monster budget to adapt the movie from the hit video game franchise, Prince of Persia. The movie made money, which must have relieved some at the House of Mouse, but it was a pretty modest success, and ultimately a planned sequel was canceled.

(Image credit: Anchor Bay Entertainment)

Tekken

Fighting game franchise Tekken launched on the heels of the massive success of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. For many, it's always felt like a bit of a copycat to those other two monster franchises, but it has a solid core of fans. Enough, in fact, to get a movie financed in 2009, but it completely bombed at the box office.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Knuckles

Paramount+ show Knuckles is a rare example of a spinoff of a video game adaptation. The show is based on the titular character, known as Knuckles the Echidna in full, who appears in the Sonic The Hedgehog movies and is also a playable character in video games. He first appeared in the third installment of the video game, in 1994.

(Image credit: Disney)

Need for Speed

A popular genre of video game that seems like more adaptations could come from is racing games. There aren't many, though Need for Speed is a notable exception. The games are all great, and the movie is a pretty great car racing movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Wing Commander

For some of us, it's hard to believe that the Wing Commander video game franchise is more than three decades old at this point, but the first one was released in 1990. The movie adaption, released in 1999, was significantly less memorable, having bombed big time at the box office.

(Image credit: Artisan Entertainment)

House Of The Dead

German director Uwe Boll made a name for himself in the mid-'00s when he adapted a slew of video games into films. Unfortunately, almost all of them bombed, including his first attempt, House of the Dead in 2013. It was adapted from the video game of the same name.

(Image credit: AMC+)

Gangs Of London

The 2006 game Gangs of London seemed like an unlikely choice for adaptation, but it defied expectations when it became a surprising hit TV show for Sky Atlantic and AMC in 2020. Popular with fans and critics alike, the show has proven to be more popular than the game it is based on.

(Image credit: Boll KG)

BloodRayne

BloodRayne, starring Kristanna Loken, Michael Madsen, and Michelle Rodriguez was the third attempt by director Uwe Boll to adapt a video game. It was also the third time that an attempt bombed at the box office. The movie is based on a pretty popular game released in 2002.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Uncharted

With almost a dozen released over the years, Uncharted has remained a very popular video game series. As such, it makes sense that someone would try to adapt into a hit movie. The 2022 movie starring Tom Holland turned into one of the most popular video game adaptations of all time, bringing in more than $400 million at the box office.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Street Fighter

Before Tekken, and before Mortal Kombat, there was Street Fighter. For its many fans, it was and remains still the greatest fighting game of all time. With dozens of releases over the years on virtually every game console since the '80s, it's one of the giants in video game history. It was first adapted into a live-action film in 1994 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and over the years it's been adapted into multiple animated movies and TV shows.