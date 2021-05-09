Jason Statham's Wrath Of Man Kicks The Summer Season Box Office Off To A Mediocre Start

The earliest reports are in, and according to Box Office Mojo Wrath Of Man was able to take the box office crown away from Haruo Sotozaki's Demon Slayer, but it has done so while only making $7.3 million (the animated feature added $2.9 million to its domestic total). Compared to the last Guy Ritchie movie, 2020's The Gentlemen, the sales figures don't look that bad, as the new release did only slightly less business than the pre-pandemic release – but they definitely don't look great by normal May standards. Two years ago, Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Endgame was in its second weekend and managed to pull in $147.4 million, and three years ago the Russos' Avengers: Infinity War made $114.8 million under the same circumstances. One has to go back to 2014 and the release of Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to find the last wide release to make less than nine-figures coming out during the first full Friday-to-Sunday in May. So while theatrical distribution is making a comeback, it's definitely not back in full force yet.