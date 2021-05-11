Apparently, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Look Was A Marvel Concern, Because Fabio

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were a time of great uncertainty, and quite a bit of panic. After Iron Man kickstarted Marvel Studios’ fortunes, the not-so-rosy performance of The Incredible Hulk seemingly gave MCU executives pause. Which meant that there was extra pressure on a film like director Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, and part of that response came from a simple request: Thor couldn’t look anything like Fabio.