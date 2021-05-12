Seth Rogen Reveals What Happened That Time Tom Cruise Gave Him The Scientology Pitch

As Seth Rogen states, this meeting took place during Tom Cruise’s marriage to Katie Holmes, and they met the couple’s daughter, who at the time had yet to be revealed to the public. Since Suri is 15 years old, that would put this meeting after 2006, which means they might have wanted Cruise for 2007’s Knocked Up or -- and this is what I’m willing to bet -- to play the role that went to Adam Sandler in Funny People (2009). Sandler is a famous comedian who mentors Rogen’s aspiring stand up. Cruise would have made the role very different, but as we know, this collaboration was never meant to be.