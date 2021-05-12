Tom Cruise Stands By His Mission: Impossible 7 Rant, Reveals His State Of Mind

At the end of last year Tom Cruise made headlines not for a radical stunt he was doing on the set of the new Mission: Impossible movie, but for leaked audio from the set that appeared to show him verbally unloading on some members of the crew who were apparently standing too close together for the coronavirus protocols. Nobody has spoken officially about what we all heard, so it was possible that what we heard was something other than what it sounded like. Perhaps it wasn't even real. But now Tom Cruise has spoken on the record about the audio. It is him, he said everything we heard, and he stands by it all completely.