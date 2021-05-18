How Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Director Is Bringing A Part Of The Mandalorian To The Marvel Production

While Peyton Reed is probably best known to fans as the director of the Ant-Man movies, the filmmaker made a huge impression last year taking a break from the incredible shrinking hero to spend some time in the Star Wars universe. Reed took the helm of two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2, including the shocking, surprised filled finale, and while doing so he got a taste of the special way that series is made – which is to say with the use of a digital backlot called The Volume. Now the filmmaker is preparing for his next cinematic adventure in the world of Marvel... but he's not totally leaving his Mandalorian experience behind as he ventures into the making of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.