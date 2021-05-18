How Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's Director Is Bringing A Part Of The Mandalorian To The Marvel Production

While Peyton Reed is probably best known to fans as the director of the Ant-Man movies, the filmmaker made a huge impression last year taking a break from the incredible shrinking hero to spend some time in the Star Wars universe. Reed took the helm of two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2, including the shocking, surprised filled finale, and while doing so he got a taste of the special way that series is made – which is to say with the use of a digital backlot called The Volume. Now the filmmaker is preparing for his next cinematic adventure in the world of Marvel... but he's not totally leaving his Mandalorian experience behind as he ventures into the making of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.
We only just recently learned that the Ant-Man And The Wasp sequel will be coming out in early 2023, and while its release date is still almost two years away Peyton Reed is evidently already starting work on the new blockbuster. He teased the gears are now turning with a post on Twitter, and in doing so also revealed that the production of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania will be utilizing a digital backlot. Check out his post below:
As detailed in the behind-the-scenes docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney+, The Volume is an arranged series of displays that can be manipulated in coordination with cameras to simulate a real environment. Practical elements are still built, but there is a heavy reliance on visual effects. It's pretty damn impressive technology when you consider that The Mandalorian compares incredibly well aesthetically side-by-side with the other modern Star Wars movies (which have all been shot at least partially on location).
Another notable aspect of Peyton Reed's post is the revelation of a key way in which his latest cinematic adventure will differ from his last two. Ant-Man and Ant-Man And The Wasp were both filmed in the Pinewood Studios location in Atlanta, Georgia, but as noted by the "Iver Heath" location tag in the director's post, that won't be the case for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Instead, the movie will shoot at the original Pinewood Studios in England. Exactly why this choice was made isn't clear, but it should be noted that Marvel has plenty of history on the UK lot, having recently made Black Widow and Eternals there.
Presently not much is known about Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, but Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michele Pfeiffer are all expected back to reprise their roles, and they will be joined by Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror, and Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang. If Peyton Reed is getting the movie ready for principal photography, that means that we could hear a number of updates about the project in the coming weeks/months, so stay tuned for all of that. And to check out everything that is on its way to the big screen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next few years, be sure to check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide.