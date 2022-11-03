Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania: Premiere Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know

After a year filled with COVID-related delays, it looks like Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally kicking into gear, meaning fans can look forward to plenty of Marvel movies in the near future. One of these superhero flicks is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment in the tiny Avengers’ film series. We have quite a bit of time before the film arrives, but we’ve still got you covered on some facts you need to know, such as its release date, director and cast.

A third Ant-Man movie was first reported to be in active development back in 2019. But during Marvel Studios’ presentation during Disney Investor Day in December 2020, studio head Kevin Feige confirmed the film’s official title as Quantumania and dropped a few other sweet details as well. As you can imagine, the studio is mostly keeping things under wraps when it comes to the threequel, but what we do know should be enough to get fans excited. So let’s dive right into this installment of our What We Know So Far guides:

It was initially suggested that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would be released sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, the COVID-induced changes in Marvel’s Phase 4 schedule resulted in a number of films getting shifted. In May 2021, Marvel Studios confirmed that the film would land on February 17, 2023 but, by October 2021, it was delayed to July 28, 2023. But this past April, Quantumania returned to the February 17 slot after switching places with The Marvels.

This marks the first time that an Ant-Man film has ever been released in the month of February, as both of its predecessors landed summer release dates. While the franchise definitely gives off those poppy, summer blockbuster vibes, Quantumania, should still feel right at home in a winter month.

Peyton Reed Is Directing Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios has been known to change out directors within their franchises, with the Thor and Captain Marvel movies being among the biggest examples. However, the studio has also been maintaining creative continuity in other series by holding onto certain filmmakers. This is the case for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as Peyton Reed is returning to the director’s chair for the new movie. Following Edgar Wright’s departure from 2015’s Ant-Man, Reed stepped in and crafted a fun film that was a hit at the box office, and he brought that same energy to the 2018 sequel.

After two films, Peyton Reed has proven that he understands this corner of the MCU and has managed to make Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s heroes formidable characters. He’s also injected plenty of heart and humor into the movies, all while creating some quirky action sequences. Based on its trailer, Quantumania is set to be Reed’s most dramatic entry in this series. But at the end of the day, he still seems to be putting emphasis on the partnership between the titular duo . All in all, Reed is the right filmmaker for the job, and it’ll be interesting to see what he has in store for this new big-screen adventure.

Rick And Morty Alum Jeff Loveness Is Writing Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Although the franchise is keeping its director, it’s making a change in the writing department. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tapped Jeff Loveness as its screenwriter. The previous movies had several credited writers, including Edgar Wright, Adam McKay, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari and even Paul Rudd himself. Needless to say, this franchise has gone through quite a few scribes.

Jeff Loveness has written for Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as the comedy anthology series Miracle Workers and the hit animated show Rick and Morty, for which he was honored with an Emmy. On top of all this, Loveness has also written a number of Marvel Comics, tackling the characters of Groot, Nova and Spider-Man. His résumé is definitely varied, but his experience with comedy and comics makes him a perfect candidate for this job. His experience with interdimensional-centric stories (via R&M) was probably very invaluable as he crafted what appears to be a very trippy Ant-Man story.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Will Send The Two Heroes And Their Loved Ones Into The Quantum Realm

As seen in the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp:Quantumania, Scott Lang is floating on air, as the ex-con-turned-superhero has become a bonafide celebrity. This is likely due to the role he played in saving half the universe during Avengers: Endgame. His world gets shaken up, though, when an experiment goes awry and he, his daughter Cassie, Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne are all transported to the Quantum Realm. While there, the group will have to face the pitfalls of the microverse while also contending with the villainous Kang the Conqueror.

It also seems that the movie will feature a few other notable plot threads. The teenaged Cassie Lang will apparently become a hero in her own right. (It looks like she might take on the moniker of Stinger.) Meanwhile, the trailer teased that Janet is hiding a major secret from her loved ones. What that is is unclear at this point, but it’s possible that it’ll have major ramifications on the overall narrative.

What Will Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Be Rated?

A film’s rating is usually something that viewers ponder ahead of its release, and that’s especially true when it comes to comic book movies. Over the years, the superhero genre has welcomed flicks that have varied in terms of ratings. That being said, Marvel Studios has remained incredibly consistent when it comes to its ratings, so it’s easy to assume which one Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will receive.

It’s not confirmed at this point in time, but there’s a good chance that Quantumania will be rated PG-13. Every single one of the other MCU films holds that rating, and it’s hard to see anything different happen here. The Ant-Man franchise has featured thematic elements, though it’s also arguably the Marvel Studios’ most family-friendly series, given that Kang is involved, it’s possible that things could get a bit more intense. Still, unless things took an incredibly sharp turn during the development process, the studio will likely look to keep things consistent with this third movie.

The Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Characters And Cast

When it comes to the strength of its cast, the Ant-Man franchise stands alongside some of the best Marvel movies . The star-studded ensemble has been a pure delight since the first installment, and the stars’ chemistry with each other is always fun to see. Some of the returning cast members may already be obvious, but not everyone is returning . Still, Quantumania has plenty of strong franchise vets and a few newcomers in the fold.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

The lovable (and seemingly ageless) Paul Rudd is back in the role of Scott Lang, the reckless but well-meaning ex-con who became the second Ant-Man. The character has had quite the journey in the MCU. He took on the villainous Yellowjacket and even fought an Avenger in his first film before getting involved in the game-changing events of Captain America: Civil War. It was that movie that led to him being put under house arrest by the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Lang was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, in which he played a pivotal role in undoing Thanos’ actions. As mentioned, Scott’s become a bit of an A-lister by the time the third film opens, but I’d expect him to get humbled when he enters the Quantum Realm.

Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly)

Of course, there is no Ant-Man without the Wasp and, luckily for him (and us), Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne will once again suit up alongside him. Hope has come a long way since her MCU debut in the 2015 film. Originally estranged from father Hank Pym, they eventually reconciled, and she continued her mother’s legacy by taking on her mother’s superhero moniker. Hope, unfortunately, became a casualty of Thanos’ Snap but was restored five years later in Avengers: Endgame. While she had plenty of cool moments in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hope was sidelined a bit during the chaos of Endgame. Hopefully, Peyton Reed has some nice things in store for her here and allows the character to evolve further.

Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas)

The new Ant-Man and Wasp may be at the forefront, but the OGs aren’t going anywhere. This includes Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym, who will be along for the ride once again. As one of the MCU’s earliest heroes, Pym is incredibly important within the history of the franchise. While he’s no longer a costumed crusader, he has been instrumental in aiding Scott and Hope’s heroics. He even suited up himself when entering the Quantum Realm to find and rescue his wife in the 2018 follow-up. Like his daughter and spouse, he died during the Snap but returned five years later. Pym’s knowledge of the microverse could be huge in this third film, meaning Douglas could have his biggest role in a Marvel movie to date.

Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer)

Fans were excited when it was announced that Michelle Pfeiffer would play Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the former Catwoman actress did not disappoint. While Janet’s role in the movie was brief, Pfeiffer certainly made the most of her screen time. As far as we know, following her return in Endgame, she’s back in the world and living happily with her husband. Quantumania has the potential to give Janet her biggest role in an MCU film yet. Her vast knowledge of the Quantum Realm will make her invaluable, as she and her loved ones attempt to navigate it. And let’s not forget that aforementioned secret she’s keeping, which could really shake things up.

Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)

Although Cassie Lang is a character MCU fans are more than familiar with, she’ll look a bit different when they next see her. Freaky star Kathryn Newton will play the character this time around, following in the footsteps of Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann. Cassie was first introduced to viewers as a six-year-old who idolized her father, and that admiration only grew when she found out he’d become a superhero. Due to the five-year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, Cassie is now a teenager and, as the trailer showed, she’ll be suiting up alongside Scott and Hope, presumably as Stinger. This would signify yet another step towards the MCU’s version of the Young Avengers . Cassie’s heroic turn has been a long time coming, and one can only hope that it lives up to the hype.

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors)

Ant-Man and Wasp have faced off with their fair share of baddies, but not even Thanos could possibly prepare them to take on the imposing Kang the Conqueror . The fan-favorite comic book villain is being played by Lovecraft Country and The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors. The rising star previously appeared on Loki as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang. The character’s death at the hands of Sylvie freed his evil variants and, now, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne will be the first MCU heroes to encounter Kang proper. Based on what we’ve seen of him so far, he’s a far cry from He Who Remains and will push the titular heroes to their limits.

TBA (Bill Murray)

Last fall, Bill Murray revealed that he’d be in a Marvel movie , which was revealed to be Quantumania. The actor appeared briefly in the trailer and, as of right now, we’ve yet to learn the identity of his character. One thing the actor did reveal is that he’s playing an antagonist of sorts. It’s also been speculated that he has a history with Janet van Dyne. We’ll have to wait and see how things turn out, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the comedic actor does end up playing a self-deprecating villain.

TBA (William Jackson Harper)

Another The Good Place alum is headed to the MCU after Jameela Jamil’s turn in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. William Jackson has been tapped for an undisclosed role in the Ant-Man threequel. It’s not hard to see why Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios would seek out the star, as he’s put in stellar work in the aforementioned sitcom and shows like The Resort and Love Life. Of course, one has to wonder who he might be playing. Internet chatter would suggest that he’ll portray Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Jimmy Woo (Randall Park)

Fans first met delightful FBI agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and he’s since become a fan favorite. It’s only fitting that Randall Park’s quirky character return to the franchise for its latest installment. The last time audiences saw Jimmy Woo was in Disney+’s WandaVision, in which he was brought in to help contend with Wanda Maximoff’s actions in Westview in New Jersey. What he does during this upcoming MCU installment remains to be seen.

It’s no secret that of all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ant-Man flicks have arguably featured the smallest stories. There are no universe-conquering Mad Titans or reality-bending sorcerers to be found in this series. But Quantumania is definitely going to up the ante. Given that they’re making a trilogy capper that features an iconic villain, Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios are going to have to bring their A-game here. But seeing as how the first two movies were so strong, there’s reason for fans to be hopeful about this new installment.

Be sure to catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it opens in theaters on February 17 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. And while you’re waiting for the film, catch up on the previous Ant-Man movies or, if you’re feeling even more ambitious, you can go back and watch most of the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription.